exponential-innovation-and-accelerated-disruption-of-the-economy

Moore’s Law showed us that processors doubled their processing capacity, on average, every 18 months. The economy digitizes and begins to experience its own exponential phenomenon.

Revolutionary technology lets you feel holograms at the touch

Huawei introduces technology that turns windshield into smart screen

Google creates revolutionary technology that can eliminate blurry photos

In the innovation areas of large companies, the aim is to create free environments, where all ideas can circulate without prejudice, failures are tolerated and there is room for exponential innovations to happen.

In these environments, quantity is better than quality for a simple mathematical question: the more diverse ideas, the more opportunities to combine to create a solution.