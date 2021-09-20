realme-gt-neo-proves-to-be-cost-effective-in-camera-testing

Made official just over a month after the original model, the Realme GT Neo arrived with the proposal to offer most of the features of its more robust brother, but at a more affordable price . The device leaves Qualcomm aside to make way for the MediaTek Dimensity chipset 2400, and stands out for the presence of stereo audio, Super AMOLED screen 120 Hz and 4 battery.500 mAh with fast charging of 50 W.

Six months after debuting on the global market, Realme’s entry-level high-end has undergone testing of the site engineers’ camera

DXOMARK. With 105 points, the phone proves to be a very solid option, with high cost-benefit, especially considering that the quality of the cameras is not one of the focuses of the GT Neo.

Precise focus but unstable exposure

The Realme GT Neo features three rear cameras, with main sensor 50 MP, ultrawide 8 MP and field of view 120°, and macro lens of 2 MP. According to experts, the device has as positive points its relatively neutral white balance in outdoor scenarios, good details in close objects in indoor scenes and good lighting conditions, precise autofocus, as well as good exposure, wide dynamic range, controlled noise and good colors in videos.

