Realme GT Neo proves to be cost-effective in camera testing

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 20, 2021
0
realme-gt-neo-proves-to-be-cost-effective-in-camera-testing

Made official just over a month after the original model, the Realme GT Neo arrived with the proposal to offer most of the features of its more robust brother, but at a more affordable price . The device leaves Qualcomm aside to make way for the MediaTek Dimensity chipset 2400, and stands out for the presence of stereo audio, Super AMOLED screen 120 Hz and 4 battery.500 mAh with fast charging of 50 W.

  • Realme GT Neo 2 has more details of versions and colors revealed
  • Realme 9 should only be announced on 2022 with “great mainstream processor”

Six months after debuting on the global market, Realme’s entry-level high-end has undergone testing of the site engineers’ camera

DXOMARK. With 105 points, the phone proves to be a very solid option, with high cost-benefit, especially considering that the quality of the cameras is not one of the focuses of the GT Neo.

Precise focus but unstable exposure

The Realme GT Neo features three rear cameras, with main sensor 50 MP, ultrawide 8 MP and field of view 120°, and macro lens of 2 MP. According to experts, the device has as positive points its relatively neutral white balance in outdoor scenarios, good details in close objects in indoor scenes and good lighting conditions, precise autofocus, as well as good exposure, wide dynamic range, controlled noise and good colors in videos.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Realme GT Neo (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

Among the flaws found are instabilities in exposure, skin tones that are generally imprecise in low light, lack of detail and smooth edges in the ultra wide lens , unnatural blurring effect in bokeh mode, as well as slow and unstable autofocus, lack of detail and tonal artifacts in videos.

Photo examples

According to DXOMARK, Realme GT Neo manages to deliver good white balance in outdoor scenarios most of the time, but exposure can be unstable (Image: Playback/DXOMAR K)

The ultra wide lens suffers from low detail and inaccurate colors (Image: Playback/DXOMARK )

Bokeh mode has problems with depth calculation, and delivers an unnatural blurred effect ( Image: Reproduction/DXOMARK)

Example of video

Realme GT Neo: solid performance for the price

According to

DXOMARK, despite the focus on games and screen quality, the Realme GT Neo does a decent job with the cameras, especially considering the price range in which it’s positioned. The device ranks very well in the Advanced cellphone range of the site’s ranking, and manages to outperform some renowned devices, such as the iPhone SE. You can check the full analysis on this link.

Realme GT Neo: technical data

  • Screen: Super AMOLED 6,50 inches, Full HD+ resolution of 436724 x 500 pixels , update rate of 105 Hz , touch sampling of 500 Hz
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 2022
  • RAM memory: 6GB, 8GB or 12 GB

    • Internal storage: 158 GB or 158 GB

  • Back camera: 64 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.3, °) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)
  • Camera front: MP (f/2.5)
  • Dimensions: , 5 x , 3 x 8.4 mm
  • Weight: 158 grams
  • Battery: 4.360 mAh with fast charging of 33 W
  • Extras: 5G, P2 connector for headphones, digital reader under display, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi- Fi 6, stereo sound
  • Available colors: black, silver and pearlescent
  • Operating system: Android , under Realme UI 2.0

    Source: DXOMARK

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    505287 505287

    505289

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 20, 2021
    0
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button