how-to-manage-and-organize-your-youtube-channel-subscriptions

As you’re constantly using YouTube (Android | iOS | Web), there’s a big chance that you’ve subscribed to channels you might not follow that much anymore. The opposite can also happen, as currently there may be content that is more of interest to you.
Regardless of the case, it is interesting to manage your subscriptions on the platform, and this can be done quickly and conveniently directly in a dedicated tab. In it, you can even enable and disable custom notifications for certain channels.
If you would like to do this, check out below how to organize your YouTube channel subscriptions on cell phone and on the PC!
On your cell phone
Step 1: open the YouTube app on your cell phone and access the “Subscriptions” tab in the menu bottom.
Step 2
: then tap “All” in the top menu.
Step 4: By default, YouTube will display custom notifications for the channels you are subscribed to. To change them, click on the “Bell” icon.
To manage notifications of a channel, tap the “Bell” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 5
: in the open menu, select “All” or “None ” and tap “Close”.
Adjust the type of notification and tap “Close” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
On PC
Step 1: Access YouTube through a web browser and access the “Subscriptions” tab in the left menu.
Open YouTube and go to the “Subscriptions” tab in the left menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2: click on “Manage” in the upper right corner.
Step 3
Step 3
: In the next tab, you can manage your subscriptions to the channels. If you want, you can click on “Subscribed” and cancel your subscription.
Step 4
: by default, YouTube will display personalized notifications from the channels you are subscribed to. To change them, click on the “Bell” icon and, in the open menu, select “All” or “None”.
Ready! Now you can manage and orphan your YouTube channel subscriptions.
