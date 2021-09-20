asus-rog-wants-to-make-your-home-a-gamer-in-partnership-with-ikea

ASUS plans to launch several ROG-branded products at once in the United States, in partnership with IKEA. Items range from paper posters to gamer tables with height adjustments. The brands have had this partnership since 998, with specific releases for China and Japan.

According to Kris Huang, general manager of Asus Gaming Gear, “users know and love the brand ROG, and the partnership with IKEA allows a new way to please them in every corner of the house.” Among the products launched are also gamer chairs, wall cabinets, lights, brackets for smartphones, mice and headphones, cups and coasters, multifunctional blankets and neck pillows.

All accessories have a design totally inspired by Asus' line of gaming devices, in mostly black and gray tones, to match between each other and provide a more organized and harmonious environment.

At first, the brand will only open sales to the United States, but there are plans to expand to locations in Europe and the United Kingdom. Some of the prices of the main products can be seen below:

Uppspel wall cabinet with glass door: 110 dollars (about R$ 189,99 in direct conversion)

MatchSpel gamer chair: 184 dollars (BRL 998)