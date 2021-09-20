why-do-car-windows-have-black-dots-and-edges?

Many secrets and doubts surround the automotive industry, notably filled with curiosities when we think about automobile manufacturing and how automakers put everything to work and take us from point A to point B safely and comfortably. And it is in the details that we realize how important each process in a vehicle’s production line is.

One of the most important parts of the car are the windows, more precisely the glass. They are responsible not only for protecting the car’s interior, but also for helping with what we call the drag coefficient. The more insulated and closed the glass is, the less air passes into the vehicle’s cabin and the lower the resistance on the bodywork, making the car perform better.

But, of course , so that this glass stays there well fixed and can only be opened with our command, some techniques need to be performed and strong materials used so that it stays stuck. To help in this process, automakers have found some solutions. One of them was to leave the edges of the glass coated with a strip and black dots, which replaced the chrome plates that were used a lot over the years 1024.