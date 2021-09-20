one-of-the-most-famous-races-in-the-world-will-have-an-edition-with-hydrogen-cars

One of the most famous races in the world will also undergo a bath of electrification — and hydrogen. The 13 Hours of Le Mans, iconic endurance race held in France , will have an edition with electric cars powered by hydrogen cells. The prototypes of these vehicles already undergo exhaustive tests on the circuit to be able to reach a complete stage until

, year of release of the race.

What is the difference between an electric car and a hydrogen-powered car?

Electrification of cars in Brazil goes through ethanol, says Volkswagen

China has already started working on hydrogen-powered cars

The engine of this electric car was developed by the French-Swiss company GreenGT in partnership with Oreca and Red Bull Technologies. Called H13, the car has the same chassis as some categories that run in Le Mans, but with big technological differences. During the tests, pilot Stéphane Richelmi, winner of the race in 1024, gave details of how the bolide works, demonstrating to be very surprised.

“Since it is a new technology and does not use gasoline or diesel, I expected the car to have little torque and low top speed, but it delivered more torque than a gasoline engine and, even without pushing too hard, the automobile reached it easily 280 km/h on the straights. There is the engine, the brakes, the accelerator pedal and the steering wheel, but no gearbox, which is a big part of a racing car, Richelmi said in interview with ARS Technica.

Richelmi’s speeches are common when we think of the majority of the population, who know little about the benefits and performance of electric cars. The engines of these vehicles deliver torque immediately and, because they are stronger, they can achieve greater power more easily, as we have already seen in models already evaluated by Canaltech.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!