dogs-are-“programmed”-to-understand-humans-from-puppies,-study-says

Have you ever had the feeling that your dog understands what you say, and practically responds to you? Believe me, this is no accident. According to a new study published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports, dogs are “programmed” to understand humans from birth.

The study found that the dogs can understand the difference between the accidental and deliberate actions of their owners. “Dogs’ communication skills uniquely position them to fill the niche they make alongside humans. Many of the tasks they perform for us, now and in the past, such as herding, hunting, detecting, are facilitated by their ability to understand our clues,” the researchers write.

The article adds that dogs can tell the difference between a human who intends to give them a treat and a person who is deliberately withholding that reward. To understand all this, the researchers set up an experiment: a person and a dog were separated by a plastic barrier, with a small gap in the middle big enough for a hand to pass through. The barrier didn’t cover the entire length of the room, so dogs could get around it if they wanted. Human participants passed the dog a treat across the gap in three ways.