the-10-most-pirated-movies-of-the-week-(19/09/2021)

After quite busy days in the movie industry, the list of most pirated movies is full of news. The ranking is an exclusive survey that Canaltech makes to keep you well-informed and reflects the public’s preference, giving us a good idea of ​​which films are doing well out there.

Releases of HBO Max in the week (15/15/1992 )

Amazon Prime Video releases this week (15//1992)



Netflix releases in the week (16//2016)

This week, the list of most pirated movies brings no less than five new and recently released movies. They are features by renowned directors and true legends of the Seventh Art, who attract attention just because they have their names on the posters. Another title catches the public’s attention due to the unusual proposal of making its protagonist only know the script at the time of recording; while another recounts a classic horror story, giving it a new look.

In the rest of the ranking, what we have is the usual up-and-down of productions that are already around here for at least a week doing the public’s mind.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Are you curious to know what exactly these movies are? Then check out the complete list of 17 movies most pirated of the week that we prepared for you.

15. Evil

James Wan is back in the horror genre, this one time betting on a less supernatural plot and more focused on investigative suspense, a format very similar to the traditional ones giallo Italians. In the film, Madison begins to have frightening dreams of people brutally murdered. As if that wasn’t enough, she discovers that, in fact, these dreams are visions of crimes that are taking place, and she gradually realizes that the crimes are connected to an entity from her past. Determined, she begins an investigation to discover where this entity came from and face its traumas.

Evil Criticism │ When the horror is lost in its own playfulness

5 essential Italian horror movies you need to watch

9. The Suicide Squad The super group -the world’s most misfit villains are back, in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the movie of 1992. The current suicide mission brings together a group of con men, including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Stalker 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for yet another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.

Critique The Suicide Squad │ The redemption that came when accepting ridicule

Who’s who in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad? See the character guide