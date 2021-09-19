pubg:-tips-to-be-the-winner

Want to guarantee that beautiful victory in the PUBG? Are you tired of falling on the map and not knowing what to do? You can rest assured that Canaltech has separated seven tips for you to fall in style and ensure the much-desired victory!

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is a battle royale game and is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The franchise has a free mobile game for iOS and Android devices. Check out the following basic tips to do well in the game:

7. Choose a good place to land

Image: Reproduction/Krafton Inc.

Yes, this tip seems obvious, but calm down. It’s no use getting down at the point full of players and getting in the middle of the mess to try to guarantee multiple kills against enemies if you don’t have a sharp aim. Find a spot that you can rotate before your opponents and prepare your terrain to catch them by surprise. PUBG is still a strategy game, so find the right place to get off the plane.

6. Know when to enter combat

Image: Disclosure/Krafton Inc

Know when you should start a fight inside the game is essential. Especially if you’re playing solo, you might end up drawing the attention of other players who are in safe positions just waiting for someone to show up to secure some free kills. Always try to analyze the situation in the surroundings before attacking the opponents you find on the map.

5. Set your goal well at the beginning of the game