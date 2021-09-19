10-tips-to-avoid-mobile-attacks,-scams-and-scams

Brazil is one of the countries that suffers most from cyber attacks in the world. A Kaspersky report shows that one in five internet users in the country has suffered at least one phishing attack attempt in 2020. At the same time, a study by Eset indicates that Brazil is the second with the most social engineering attacks.
- 45 tips to protect your mobile banking details
- Know the is smishing? Discover this scam and see how to protect yourself from it
In other words, being a victim of attacks, fraud and scams, especially on mobile devices, is quite common here . It is essential, then, to keep an eye out to avoid falling into traps. See below tips that can help in this task.
1 – Create a strong password for the device
This combination will be used to configure security features on the device . Therefore, it is important that it is a secure code, since if it is not, it can facilitate the activity of scammers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Image: Reproduction /Pixabay/Gerd Altmann
2 – Use biometric recognition only when unlocking the device
Do not enable the feature for accessing banking applications, as a criminal can register new biometrics and automatically log into the account. The safest thing is to access these tools with the agency/account and password data.
3 – Activate two-step authentication
Set up 2-step authentication on all bank accounts, apps, email accounts, and so on. This makes it more difficult for scammers to access them. 4 – Do not store passwords on mobile devices or send them via SMS, emails or messengers
This practice can allow criminals to have access to passwords and can hack into accounts if they have the device in their hands. In case of loss, theft or theft of the device, the criminal will have easy access to these codes. With this, you will be able to make substitutions of access codes for accounts, applications and others. 6 – Review app permissions
Many apps require passwords to access contacts, emails, photos and other information that are not essential for the functioning of the service. Be careful when enabling these permissions. Messages sent from unknown sources may contain malicious files or links. Even if the subject seems important and the curiosity is great, prefer to delete them without opening it. 8 – Do not use the automatic saving of passwords
The combinations stored in the device are kept in the history. This means that they can easily be found by criminals who have their mobile device. 9 – Keep your device and apps always up to date
Equipment and applications often offer updates with new functionality and fixes for security vulnerabilities. It is important to always add them as soon as they are available. Image: Reproduction/Envato/Ha4ipuri
This will prevent it from being installed on another cell phone to receive SMS or calls. In addition, chip recovery codes (PUK1 and PUK2) in case of PIN lock must be kept in a safe place. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 486259 486259 486259 505208
5 – Do not keep the password recovery email on the device
7 – Do not click on links or open files sent by strangers
– Set a password on the phone line chip
Set up 2-step authentication on all bank accounts, apps, email accounts, and so on. This makes it more difficult for scammers to access them.
4 – Do not store passwords on mobile devices or send them via SMS, emails or messengers
This practice can allow criminals to have access to passwords and can hack into accounts if they have the device in their hands. In case of loss, theft or theft of the device, the criminal will have easy access to these codes. With this, you will be able to make substitutions of access codes for accounts, applications and others. 6 – Review app permissions
Many apps require passwords to access contacts, emails, photos and other information that are not essential for the functioning of the service. Be careful when enabling these permissions. Messages sent from unknown sources may contain malicious files or links. Even if the subject seems important and the curiosity is great, prefer to delete them without opening it. 8 – Do not use the automatic saving of passwords
The combinations stored in the device are kept in the history. This means that they can easily be found by criminals who have their mobile device. 9 – Keep your device and apps always up to date
Equipment and applications often offer updates with new functionality and fixes for security vulnerabilities. It is important to always add them as soon as they are available. Image: Reproduction/Envato/Ha4ipuri
This will prevent it from being installed on another cell phone to receive SMS or calls. In addition, chip recovery codes (PUK1 and PUK2) in case of PIN lock must be kept in a safe place. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 486259 486259 486259 505208
This practice can allow criminals to have access to passwords and can hack into accounts if they have the device in their hands.
In case of loss, theft or theft of the device, the criminal will have easy access to these codes. With this, you will be able to make substitutions of access codes for accounts, applications and others.
6 – Review app permissions
Many apps require passwords to access contacts, emails, photos and other information that are not essential for the functioning of the service. Be careful when enabling these permissions.
Messages sent from unknown sources may contain malicious files or links. Even if the subject seems important and the curiosity is great, prefer to delete them without opening it.
8 – Do not use the automatic saving of passwords
The combinations stored in the device are kept in the history. This means that they can easily be found by criminals who have their mobile device. 9 – Keep your device and apps always up to date
Equipment and applications often offer updates with new functionality and fixes for security vulnerabilities. It is important to always add them as soon as they are available. Image: Reproduction/Envato/Ha4ipuri
This will prevent it from being installed on another cell phone to receive SMS or calls. In addition, chip recovery codes (PUK1 and PUK2) in case of PIN lock must be kept in a safe place. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 486259 486259 486259 505208
The combinations stored in the device are kept in the history. This means that they can easily be found by criminals who have their mobile device.
9 – Keep your device and apps always up to date
Equipment and applications often offer updates with new functionality and fixes for security vulnerabilities. It is important to always add them as soon as they are available. Image: Reproduction/Envato/Ha4ipuri
This will prevent it from being installed on another cell phone to receive SMS or calls. In addition, chip recovery codes (PUK1 and PUK2) in case of PIN lock must be kept in a safe place. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 486259 486259 486259 505208
Equipment and applications often offer updates with new functionality and fixes for security vulnerabilities. It is important to always add them as soon as they are available.
Image: Reproduction/Envato/Ha4ipuri
This will prevent it from being installed on another cell phone to receive SMS or calls. In addition, chip recovery codes (PUK1 and PUK2) in case of PIN lock must be kept in a safe place.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
486259 486259 486259 505208