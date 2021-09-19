10-tips-to-avoid-mobile-attacks,-scams-and-scams

Brazil is one of the countries that suffers most from cyber attacks in the world. A Kaspersky report shows that one in five internet users in the country has suffered at least one phishing attack attempt in 2020. At the same time, a study by Eset indicates that Brazil is the second with the most social engineering attacks.

In other words, being a victim of attacks, fraud and scams, especially on mobile devices, is quite common here . It is essential, then, to keep an eye out to avoid falling into traps. See below tips that can help in this task.

1 – Create a strong password for the device

This combination will be used to configure security features on the device . Therefore, it is important that it is a secure code, since if it is not, it can facilitate the activity of scammers.

2 – Use biometric recognition only when unlocking the device

Do not enable the feature for accessing banking applications, as a criminal can register new biometrics and automatically log into the account. The safest thing is to access these tools with the agency/account and password data.