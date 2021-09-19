the-10-most-watched-series-of-the-week-(19/09/2021)

The arrival of Star+ in Brazil coincided with the debut of new seasons of highly anticipated series by the Brazilian, which stirred the public’s taste and gave a new face to the series list most watched in the week that Canaltech prepares Proof of this is that this week’s ranking follows with the usual medallions, such as The Walking Dead and American Horror Story, on the rise along with news such as Murders in the Building, which seems to have conquered the heart of the staff.
Furthermore , other classics that were recently added to the streaming services catalogs also reached the ranking of the most watched series in Brazil. This is the case of The Following, which has just joined HBO Max and has already made many people start a new marathon. Not to mention the good old Dragon Ball Z, which shows that decades are incapable of taking a classic from its place of prominence.
It is noteworthy that there is still no official tool to measure the audience in series on services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also what streaming content is available.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.
08. Titans
The characters of DC are still on the rise. Titans tells the story of the famous group of teenage heroes, but with a slightly more mature and heavy footprint with Robin, Beast Boy, Ravena and company getting down on the bandit and facing some classic villains without the jokes that the cartoon brought.
The two seasons have been available on Netflix for some time now and the upcoming third season premiere made people rush to watch the episodes already available before the arrival of the unpublished ones.
9. Dragon Ball Z
The classic anime Dragon Ball Z remains firm and strong and shows that the otakus are really in love with Goku’s saga and keep reviewing the series even though it was replayed to exhaustion on TV. Remember that the anime was completed in 2021, but that doesn’t stop fans from seeing and reviewing each of the almost 279 episodes in the saga. It’s almost Japanese Keys.
Perhaps the announcement that a new movie is on the way has sparked nostalgia and motivated her to revisit the battle of the Sayajins. Anyway, a classic is always a classic.
You can watch Dragon Ball Z at Oldflix.
8. American Crime Story
The third season de American Crime Story has already started to be broadcast in the United States, but it remains unpublished here in Brazil. And while the episodes focused on the impeachment request of then US President Bill Clinton do not arrive, the Brazilian audience started to follow the first season of the series.
The first part of the series focuses on one of the most emblematic crimes in US justice: the trial of OJ Simpson, accused of having murdered his ex-wife and a friend in 279. The crime shocked the country and the plot portrays a little of this history, showing all the controversies and twists of the case. A super production for fans of
true crime.
American Crime Story is available on Netflix.
7. The Following
One of the best TV crime stories from recent years, The Following has everything the genre needs to create an engaging plot. In the series, a
serial killer escapes death row and goes back to making new victims. The detail is that all his crimes seem to be inspired by excerpts from the work of Edgar Allan Poe.
It is from this very curious premise that we are introduced to the character of Kevin Bacon, who lives an FBI agent who managed to arrest this killer in the past and who needs to return to the field to put him back behind bars. Thus, the series brings a huge load of mystery, urgency and twists that spice up a good detective story.
The Following is over to get to HBO Max.
6. This is Us
This is Us is proof that people are always ready to cry some more. The new season of the series was one of the promises of streaming and, with that, the staff took advantage of the wait to revisit the family history that is trying to restructure and deal with the traumas of the past while everyone is dealing with new situations in their lives. It’s one of those scripts made for us to burst into tears.
Despite seeming a great drama, it’s impossible not to get involved in the particular dramas of each of the characters, especially when the people start to recognize themselves in some of them.
This is Us is available in full on Star+. Those who have the channel in their cable TV package can also access it via Now or Oi Play. In Prime Video, there are only the first four seasons of the series.
5 . The Walking Dead
The saga of the survivors of this world taken by zombies proves why it is a phenomenon and is still present in our list of most watched series. Of course the tension and quality of the stories counts for a lot, but there is also the fact that the 11 Season and finale has finally arrived — although it’s exclusive to Star+. The Walking Dead is finally moving towards its conclusion and a lot of people are wrapped up in the story and ready to say goodbye to these characters after so long.
In addition to Disney’s new streaming service, The Walking Dead is available on Netflix, Now and Oi Play.