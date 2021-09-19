the-10-most-amazing-volcanoes-in-the-solar-system

Here on Earth, there are many examples of powerful volcanoes of all shapes and sizes, but this geological formation is not exclusive to this “pale blue dot”. Other worlds in the Solar System also have volcanoes — and in this article you get to know some of the most incredible volcanoes on Earth and other planets and moons.

Most of the volcanic features found on other worlds were formed in the very distant past, when our planetary system was still young. So there are many already inactive volcanoes out there, but some of them are going full steam ahead.

Mauna Loa on Earth

(Image: Reproduction/USGS)

Mauna Loa is located in Hawaii and is the largest volcano in the region, reaching about 4.169 meters of altitude and approximately 70 km in length. In addition to being considered one of the most active in the world, it is the largest shield volcano on Earth, which means that it was formed almost entirely by lava flows throughout its history.

Since the first well-documented eruption in 660, Mauna Loa has already been active 33 times and scientists believe he is active for at least 660 a thousand years — it seems that he would have emerged from the bottom of the sea some time ago 385 a thousand years.

The most recent eruption occurred between March and April 1991, but those of 1843 and 1959 were the ones that caused the most death and destruction in several nearby villages. Currently, the city of Hilo has part of its area built on lava flows from the 19th century. The Mauna Loa will erupt again and, because of its ability to produce large fluxes, it is constantly monitored.