are-artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-the-same-thing?-understand

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML machine learning) are two popular and frequently used terms nowadays for the development of intelligent systems. Although these are two related technologies, people often use one synonymously with the other, but they are not the same thing.

Na In practice, all machine learning is artificial intelligence, but not all artificial intelligence is machine learning. AI is a field of computer science capable of creating a computer system that can mimic human intelligence, and artificial intelligence systems use algorithms to work on their own reasoning.

Machine learning, on the other hand, is a subfield of artificial intelligence that allows robots to learn from data or previous experiences without having to be programmed for a particular task. ML gives the computer the ability to learn by itself, based on training models, to assess its performance and make predictions.

