discover-3-apps-to-subtitle-stories-on-instagram

Subtitling videos on social media is a way to make that content accessible to more people. However, over on Instagram, people have been missing a feature dedicated to creating automatic captions. Recently, the platform began testing a new feature that would be an “Audio Transcription Stick” called “Captions” or “Subtitles” in Portuguese.

Instagram tests automatic subtitles in Stories, but with one catch

With more and more videos on Instagram this is a feature much needed. But, even in tests, this tool is not available in all languages ​​and it is not yet available for Brazil.

So today I came to give you some tips! Did you know that there are some apps that offer automatic subtitle creation for your videos? So, whether on your Reels or Instagram Stories, you can generate subtitles very easily. Know how to do it!

CapCut (Android | iOS) Anyone who follows Canaltech's articles must have already heard about CapCut, right? It is a video editing application that offers very complete tools even in its free version. With a quick and intuitive design it's very easy to learn how to edit in it. Plus, it has excellent speech recognition for video transcripts. It is worth checking! MixCaptions (Android | iOS)

MixCapations is already a application fully dedicated to creating subtitles. With it you can generate subtitles, create new styles, adapt the position of words and much more. In it you can even test special fonts for Instagram and TikTok.

Ah! And look how cool: you can also import and export subtitles in STR file format. Thus, you can publish compatible subtitles in other video players such as VLC, for example.

Subtitles (iOS)

Now, if you want to create dynamic and animated subtitles for your Stories or TikToks videos, the Subtitles app can be a great option.

In the end, in addition to automatically generating subtitles, the application also offers a series of customization tools. You can change styles, colors and even add animations to your subtitles. Pretty cool, right?

That's it! Now you know some apps to subtitle your Stories on Instagram.