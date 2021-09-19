Philco Tablet Kids Review | A children's tablet with poor performance

The Tablet Kids, by Philco, is one of several tablets for children that we will test here at Canaltech. With quad-core processor, 10 GB of storage and 1 GB of RAM memory, it is one of the models released by the manufacturer with an outdated configuration for today.
The screen, despite the good size, has low quality IPS panel with unfavorable lighting for outdoor use. The sound is also not the best, needing, necessarily, to use it in 100% to be able to hear the audios clearly.
With more negatives than positives, this product may not be one of the best options to buy for your children, nephews or grandchildren. I was able to test it for two days straight and I bring my personal experience. Check out our review.
