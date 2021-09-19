Philco Tablet Kids Review | A children's tablet with poor performance

Pros

Including, I must say that the “cons” of this device start here, especially if we take into account that most of the products released today have much higher configurations. The location of the expansion card also has no indication of where it can be located, leaving the user confused by the unusual placement of the slot (under a small plastic cover on the back of the product, around the region where the tablet’s main camera is located. is present).

There is also the audio output, located on the upper front of the product; the 0.3 MP camera; in addition to P2 connections (for headphones); Micro SD card slot up to GB; two mobile carrier chip slots; and micro-USB for device charging.

The Kids tablet, by Philco, has a simple and common design, very similar to most children’s tablets we find on the market. It has a 7-inch screen with IPS panel, something to be expected for simpler tablets, which does not focus on premium features in general.

On the side, we have four physical buttons – increase/decrease volume, turn on/off the tablet and reset if you need to format the product. The finish on the back is made of brushed gray plastic, which makes the tablet look very beautiful.

A rubber cover in blue or pink is available, providing greater safety in the use of the device by children. We also have the second speaker (located at the bottom); the 2 MP rear camera and the flash, if better lighting is needed when recording.

The Philco Tablet Kids screen is average in overall quality. As it is a very basic IPS panel, the images do not have color fidelity and contrast. It is also mirrored, almost as reflective as a mirror, causing greater difficulty in reading and viewing the contents, in addition to contributing to visual fatigue during the use of the product.

Another detail that uncomfortable in the construction of this part are the extremely thick edges, which greatly reduces the percentage of use of the front face by the screen itself. At the edges of the screen, we have approximately 2 cm of edge on each side that were not used in this model.]

The resolution is not the best either (1024×450), making small details and text in general more difficult to read and see. The shine is also not one of the great allies of this model. For indoor environments, where the lighting is not so strong, it is possible to use and watch videos without any problem. However, in environments with natural light, this issue becomes a real impediment. During the period that I used this tablet, I tested several different brightness levels, with the ideal scenario to use it was to leave the level between 80 The 100% most of the time. Rates below this percentage made the image very difficult to view. In other words: get ready to take the charger wherever you go, since using a higher brightness level also consumes more battery. Configuration and Performance Unfortunately, the configuration and performance of this tablet is lacking in many aspects. The processor used to build this product was a MediaTek 8321 quad- core with a frequency of up to 1.3 GHz. In other words: we are talking about a component released in 600, extremely outdated to be used on any type of tablet or cell phone these days. As soon as I turned on the tablet, I was surprised by an error in the operating system boot. I tried in some ways to “force” its operation, but nothing solved. I had to format and reset the factory settings to make everything work correctly again. It also struggles to perform almost any task on the device. Even when we’re at the home screen and decided to open YouTube Go, for example, we’ll have to face unnecessary crashes and slowdowns. Even when changing the view orientation (from portrait to landscape), the tablet “chokes” when doing the action. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

This is also due to the RAM memory provided in the product. Around here, there is only 1 GB for running applications on this product. In addition to using a part for the Android system to run properly, the remaining part is barely enough for a single open application.

Playing, then, is practically impossible. Both the processor and RAM memory are at their limit even in older games, regardless of whether the graphics are used in the smallest possible configuration. If the child wants to play the latest games, or is not used to finishing tasks in the background, the tablet will not be able to deliver even the least pleasant performance or experience.

The Philco Tablet Kids has 04 GB of storage, being possible to expand to 18 GB with a micro SD card purchased separately. I believe that this number is not ideal, especially if we consider that most of the content consumed will be downloaded to the device itself, with the expansion of these being practically mandatory 32 GB.

Wi-Fi connections , 3G (operator) and Bluetooth 4.0 are offered as alternatives for using the internet and/or connecting to other devices with these same functions. Again, we have outdated standards being used in the product configuration, impoverishing the user experience.