Philco Tablet Kids Review | A children's tablet with poor performance

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 19, 2021
1
philco-tablet-kids-review-|-a-children's-tablet-with-poor-performance

The Tablet Kids, by Philco, is one of several tablets for children that we will test here at Canaltech. With quad-core processor, 10 GB of storage and 1 GB of RAM memory, it is one of the models released by the manufacturer with an outdated configuration for today.

The screen, despite the good size, has low quality IPS panel with unfavorable lighting for outdoor use. The sound is also not the best, needing, necessarily, to use it in 100% to be able to hear the audios clearly.

With more negatives than positives, this product may not be one of the best options to buy for your children, nephews or grandchildren. I was able to test it for two days straight and I bring my personal experience. Check out our review.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Photo: Ivo/Canaltech)

Pros

    • Comes with a rubber case;
      Good screen size.

    Cons

      It has outdated and outdated configuration;
  • It only has 32 GB of storage;
    Cameras with poor quality;
  • It has 1 GB of RAM memory;
  • Poor quality mirrored IPS screen.

    Confirm at the current price of Philco Tablet Kids

    Design and Construction

  • The Kids tablet, by Philco, has a simple and common design, very similar to most children’s tablets we find on the market. It has a 7-inch screen with IPS panel, something to be expected for simpler tablets, which does not focus on premium features in general.

    There is also the audio output, located on the upper front of the product; the 0.3 MP camera; in addition to P2 connections (for headphones); Micro SD card slot up to GB; two mobile carrier chip slots; and micro-USB for device charging.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Including, I must say that the “cons” of this device start here, especially if we take into account that most of the products released today have much higher configurations. The location of the expansion card also has no indication of where it can be located, leaving the user confused by the unusual placement of the slot (under a small plastic cover on the back of the product, around the region where the tablet’s main camera is located. is present).

        Height: 0 .9 cm;

          Width: , 7 cm ;
        • Depth: 16, 8 cm;
        • Weight: 320 grams.

          • On the side, we have four physical buttons – increase/decrease volume, turn on/off the tablet and reset if you need to format the product. The finish on the back is made of brushed gray plastic, which makes the tablet look very beautiful.

          A rubber cover in blue or pink is available, providing greater safety in the use of the device by children. We also have the second speaker (located at the bottom); the 2 MP rear camera and the flash, if better lighting is needed when recording.

          (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

          Screen

          The Philco Tablet Kids screen is average in overall quality. As it is a very basic IPS panel, the images do not have color fidelity and contrast. It is also mirrored, almost as reflective as a mirror, causing greater difficulty in reading and viewing the contents, in addition to contributing to visual fatigue during the use of the product.

          Another detail that uncomfortable in the construction of this part are the extremely thick edges, which greatly reduces the percentage of use of the front face by the screen itself. At the edges of the screen, we have approximately 2 cm of edge on each side that were not used in this model.]

          (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The resolution is not the best either (1024×450), making small details and text in general more difficult to read and see. The shine is also not one of the great allies of this model. For indoor environments, where the lighting is not so strong, it is possible to use and watch videos without any problem. However, in environments with natural light, this issue becomes a real impediment.

    During the period that I used this tablet, I tested several different brightness levels, with the ideal scenario to use it was to leave the level between 80 The 100% most of the time. Rates below this percentage made the image very difficult to view. In other words: get ready to take the charger wherever you go, since using a higher brightness level also consumes more battery.

    Configuration and Performance

    Unfortunately, the configuration and performance of this tablet is lacking in many aspects. The processor used to build this product was a MediaTek 8321 quad- core with a frequency of up to 1.3 GHz. In other words: we are talking about a component released in 600, extremely outdated to be used on any type of tablet or cell phone these days.

    As soon as I turned on the tablet, I was surprised by an error in the operating system boot. I tried in some ways to “force” its operation, but nothing solved. I had to format and reset the factory settings to make everything work correctly again.

    It also struggles to perform almost any task on the device. Even when we’re at the home screen and decided to open YouTube Go, for example, we’ll have to face unnecessary crashes and slowdowns. Even when changing the view orientation (from portrait to landscape), the tablet “chokes” when doing the action.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    This is also due to the RAM memory provided in the product. Around here, there is only 1 GB for running applications on this product. In addition to using a part for the Android system to run properly, the remaining part is barely enough for a single open application.

    Playing, then, is practically impossible. Both the processor and RAM memory are at their limit even in older games, regardless of whether the graphics are used in the smallest possible configuration. If the child wants to play the latest games, or is not used to finishing tasks in the background, the tablet will not be able to deliver even the least pleasant performance or experience.

    The Philco Tablet Kids has 04 GB of storage, being possible to expand to 18 GB with a micro SD card purchased separately. I believe that this number is not ideal, especially if we consider that most of the content consumed will be downloaded to the device itself, with the expansion of these being practically mandatory 32 GB.

    Wi-Fi connections , 3G (operator) and Bluetooth 4.0 are offered as alternatives for using the internet and/or connecting to other devices with these same functions. Again, we have outdated standards being used in the product configuration, impoverishing the user experience.

    Philco Tablet Kids has outdated and outdated configuration for today. Its reflective screen causes fatigue when using it for long hours, making it an unfeasible option for children.

      Rear Camera

        The rear camera of 2 MP of the device has low quality, leaving the image grainy and with little capture of the glare. Even in environments where natural light was present, the records did not please.

        Front Camera

        The 0.3 MP of the front camera cannot capture good quality images even in favorable light environments. The image takes on a pixelated appearance, mixing colors and objects when capturing photos.

        Sound System

        The sound system is simple and passable in all respects. Don’t expect good quality bass or high frequency sounds and crystal clear voices. None of this is part of what the product is intended to deliver.

        In order for me to be able to hear the sounds in an “understandable” way, it was necessary to use the audio between 80 The 320% of its intensity, as, below that, it ended up getting very low and poor quality.

        Even with two audio outputs (located on the top and rear of the tablet), it is clear that the manufacturer has not invested much in this part.

        As this is a product primarily developed for media consumption, it is regrettable that the brand has taken so little care at this point.

        Battery and Charging

        One of the negative points of this product is its battery, which, in addition to having an average duration, takes a long time until complete your recharge. The 2.600 mAh can handle, up to seven hours of uninterrupted video playback at most under optimal and optimized playback conditions. Therefore, this result is a clear negative point for a tablet.

        A micro-USB port is used to recharge the device and, as it is a very old standard, it ends up taking a few hours until that the battery is in 80 % again.

        (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

        The situation becomes a real nuisance, forcing parents to always have to remember to bring their own charger if the child is going to use the tablet outside the home, since, probably, none of your current personal devices (cell phones, wireless headphones, etc) use this type of connection.

        In three hours of uninterrupted YouTube Kids playback, exact wasted 10% of battery. Remembering that the standards of the test environment used were brightness and volume in 69%. As stated above, the screen is not of good quality and ends up requiring a higher percentage of brightness for correct use, which would naturally require more from the product’s battery. Finally, the autonomy of use is around seven hours for video playback, approximately.

        Direct Competitors

        Philco’s tablet direct competitors are Multilaser’s Discovery Kids models; and Twist Kids, by Positivo. What we can see in most tablets made exclusively for It’s for kids that the devices have an outdated configuration for any type of use, including the most basic.

        These two products have little storage and RAM memory, minimal battery life, very low quality screen and outdated processors for today, leaving those responsible without good options in this cheaper price range.

          Conclusion

          The Philco Tablet Kids ends up disappointing in virtually every aspect. Despite being a product aimed at children and that does not necessarily require the best possible configuration, it has very outdated components that are no longer used today.

          Its processor is dated 2016, you 18 GB of storage and 1 GB of memory RAM is insufficient for most of the most recent videos and games, in addition to the screen being too reflective and of very low quality.

          I understand that, for the sale price (between R$

          to R$ 700, approximately), there is no possibility of delivering much better components than the used in the construction of the product, but I also see no point in buying something extremely outdated and that will probably be more of a problem than a solution.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The front and rear cameras are practically non-existent. If the child is going to use the device for online classes, for example, they will have problems in several aspects of this product: from program crashes and closures, to the need for frequent formatting of the tablet.

    Despite the good proposal, this is a device that I don’t recommend for purchase in any aspect. Even though it is very cheap and fits the income of most Brazilians, it is not the ideal device for its functionality. It delivers a bad experience even for kids.

    Invest in iPads (even old ones) or Android tablets with a higher price range – like the Samsung Tab A7 that we tested earlier here at Canaltech – they are certainly better and more appropriate options for this type of use.

    But if you are still interested in purchasing it, visit the link below to guarantee the lowest price of the moment:

    • Philco Tablet Kids on offer

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 19, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button