what-functions-does-a-smart-tv-have?

Currently, the market is full of options for Smart TVs for purchase and they vary in size, which can reach around 50 inches, even features and technologies that are built in, with support for playback at increasingly higher resolutions, high refresh rate, more realistic audio quality , system full of differentials, among others.

Android TV x Google TV: what are the differences between the two systems?

TCL launches new dedicated Full HD webcam for Google TV

What is TV Box?

The features of a smart TV are also not few and, depending on the model in view, the user can enjoy much more than simply watching movies and series on the Netflix or listen to music on your favorite streaming service. In addition, of course, to being able to watch broadcast or pay TV programming, there are several advantages to buying a Smart TV, and Canaltech has prepared some of them for you.

Buy a Smart TV 85 inches from Samsung

Increasing number of streaming apps

(Image: Matheus Bigogno/Canaltech)

The most popular feature of a Smart TV is undoubtedly the ability to watch movies, series, documentaries or videos on demand. For this, the user has an increasing range of services available for download.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In Brazil, for example, the most common platforms are Globoplay, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and, one of the latest launched, Star Plus — which also belongs to “Casa do Mickey ”.

But for those who are closer to listening to music, especially while performing everyday tasks, the options are also diverse, with applications such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and Amazon Music, for example.

Buy a Smart TV TCL from 50″ with Android TV

Mirror the cell phone screen on the TV But what if you want to watch some content that is stored on your cell phone on a larger screen? This is another advantage offered by smart TVs. photos, videos or any other content that is saved in the smartphone memory, just a few taps on the phone — and the same Wi-Fi connection on both devices — to transfer the entire display from the small screen to the big screen. A great advantage of mirroring the mobile screen to TV, for example, is to enjoy streaming content from applications that have not yet arrived on the Smart TV store, but which are already available in the Play Store or in the App Store. Participate in video calls

As said, the functions go far beyond watching your favorite series or movie, and some models even support running video calling applications. This way, you can attend meetings at work or talk to your loved ones and see them on a much larger screen.

This feature has become so interesting, especially during the new pandemic coronavirus, which TCL — one of the most popular manufacturers in the Smart TV segment — has launched a dedicated Full HD resolution webcam model especially for use on Google TV devices.