how-to-put-discount-coupon-on-aiqfome

Aiqfome (Android l iOS l Web) is a delivery application that has been gradually gaining ground in the market. Focusing on smaller regions of the country, the app works similar to its competitors. In addition to offering familiar features, aiqfome also provides users with discount coupons and offers.
- How to use the app for aiqfome food delivery
-
- How to verify your account on aiqfome
- 54 apps to order food by cell phone
In case you don’t know how to put a discount coupon on aiqfome, don’t worry: as in other platforms of the genre, the process is very simple. Check out the detailed step-by-step below and save on your next orders.
Step 1: open the aiqfome application and select one of the available dishes or an establishment to place your order.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!Step 2:
In the last case, choose the items you will buy and proceed.
Step 3:
Determine the portion size, if the option is available, and the quantity of the item. Once that is done, click on the payment button below. Step 4:
On the next screen, choose whether the order will be picked up at the establishment (counter) or delivered (delivery). Check the summary of items and, below, click on the phrase “do you have a coupon?”. Step 5:
then enter the discount coupon on aiqfome and click on the “Beauty” button . Then complete the order in the app. Ready! Now you can put discount coupon on aiqfome. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 503751 503751
Determine the portion size, if the option is available, and the quantity of the item. Once that is done, click on the payment button below.
Step 4:
On the next screen, choose whether the order will be picked up at the establishment (counter) or delivered (delivery). Check the summary of items and, below, click on the phrase “do you have a coupon?”.
Step 5:
then enter the discount coupon on aiqfome and click on the “Beauty” button . Then complete the order in the app.
Ready! Now you can put discount coupon on aiqfome.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
503751 503751