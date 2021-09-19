how-to-put-discount-coupon-on-aiqfome

Aiqfome (Android l iOS l Web) is a delivery application that has been gradually gaining ground in the market. Focusing on smaller regions of the country, the app works similar to its competitors. In addition to offering familiar features, aiqfome also provides users with discount coupons and offers.

How to use the app for aiqfome food delivery



How to verify your account on aiqfome

In case you don’t know how to put a discount coupon on aiqfome, don’t worry: as in other platforms of the genre, the process is very simple. Check out the detailed step-by-step below and save on your next orders.

Step 1: open the aiqfome application and select one of the available dishes or an establishment to place your order.

Choose a dish or restaurant on the homepage (Image: Igor Almenara/Screenshot ) Step 2:

In the last case, choose the items you will buy and proceed.

Check the restaurant information. (Image: Igor Almenara/Screenshot)