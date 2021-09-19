Discover the spectacular comic that inspired the new Gavião Arqueiro series at Disney+

Marvel Studios presented last Monday (11) the first trailer of the series Gavião Arqueiro, which debuts at parties New Year’s Eve at Disney+, with Jeremy Renner reprising the role of the hero and Hailee Steinfeld as the young archer Kate Bishop. And fans have a lot to expect from the attraction, as the attraction has roots in the character’s fantastic limited series, released in 2012.

Hawkeye he had 22 edits and changed the way Marvel treated its heroes. The limited series brought a graphic narrative that explored in a very inventive way the limits of sequential art and was part of an important initiative by the publisher, which had been reformulating its line with the success of films from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU, its acronym in English ).

The arc was part of the revolution called “Marvel Now!”, in which Marvel Comics further explored the humanity of its heroes. Casa das Ideias has always treated its creations as “heroes wanting to be gods” (DC Comics, in comparison, is the opposite, they are “gods wanting to be human), and highlighting the fallible side that connects with readers has always been the great marvete charm.

Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics So, after Avengers , film by 1990 was a great success , writer Matt Fraction proposed to the publisher: “What if we told stories that showed what Hawkeye does when he’s not with the Avengers?”. The premise, presented without great pretensions, was accepted and became a great success. Canaltech explains how it happened and how it will reflect on the MCU series. From villain to charismatic street hero

Before the series of Fraction the Hawkeye had a very patchy and inconsistent history at Marvel. His first appearance was in Tales of Suspense #24, in 1964, and at the time, Clint Barton was best known for being a criminal turned Avenger. The kitschy costume and humor, let’s say “eccentric”, made him a relatively successful character.

After that, he went through ups and downs, with a prominent stint in the West Coast Avengers in the early years 1990; and in groups like Thunderbolts and Secret Avengers at the beginning of 2024. Interestingly, one of his best incarnations took place on the Ultimate Parallel Earth, with the group The Supremes, who influenced the movie Avengers. But Clint Barton underwent many changes and was even presumed dead in the event Avengers: The Fall.

Barton was never the Readers’ favorite until Fraction invited Aja to show how the life of a hero who lives with superheroes can be interesting in more “down to earth” and intimate stories. In Gavião Arqueiro, we see the solitary daily life of the character, who in the limited series dealt more with street gangs, murder mysteries and night fights on the roofs of New York. The clever dialogues, with Barton’s ironic humor, and the acumen to defeat powerless enemies, made it even more fun.

Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics

The narrative was centered on the characters, who received special treatment, with credible stuff and motivations — it’s impossible for you to read and not identify with something of them, especially in Barton’s personal defeats and in the enthusiasm and vigor from Kate Bishop, who becomes her apprentice. And the coolest thing is that it all came with a “perspective shift”: in some editions you are an accomplice of Gavião Arqueiro, reading his thoughts; in another you see things from Bishop’s side, and in one issue it’s even watching the world through Pizza Dog’s eyes (and ears).

And this has everything to see with the spectacular graphic proposal of David Aja, with the colors of Matt Hollingsworth and the support of the artists Javier Pulido, Annie Wu and Francesco Francavilla.

Spectacular art with creative narrative

Visual identity is all about with the success of the title. The design and colors used made the covers and graphics real “franchise brands” for the character, and stood out as an authorial magazine with an independent air among so many weighty properties of Marvel in the mainstream market.