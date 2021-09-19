how-to-put-text-on-instagram-reels

Instagram Reels (Android l iOS l Web) came after TikTok’s meteoric success. The purpose of the new format was to increase competitiveness and attract users’ attention. Like Stories and IGTV, Reels gained multiple built-in tools. Among them is the ability to put text in videos.

How to use Instagram Level feature?

How to post auto-responders on Instagram

How to remove photo tag from Instagram

If you want to venture into this format and don’t know how, start with the text tool. Although this is a simple feature, it offers countless possibilities. Check out the step-by-step instructions below and make your posts more interesting.

How to link Instagram stories

How to link in Instagram stories

Step 1: Access the Instagram app and open the post page. To do this, swipe the screen to the right. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Open the publishing screen (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: at the bottom of the page, select the format “Reels”. Among the publishing formats, select the “Reels” (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 3: Once that’s done, record your video or select a clip from the gallery to publish. Use the editing tools on the left of the screen. Record a video or add a clip from the gallery (Image: Kris Gaiato/Captura of screen) Step 4: then click on the text tool, located in the upper corner of the screen. In addition to the text tool, there are other options that allow you to add music to the video, stickers and other increments (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 5: choose one of the fonts displayed above the keyboard and, after writing the text, use the editing tools arranged at the top of the screen. The first feature offers different alignment options. The next button allows you to change the color of the letter. The next tool adds a highlight to the text and, the last one, input animations. Finally, use the bar on the left side to adjust the font size. Use the editing options in your text (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 6: The next step is to determine the length of the text. Through this feature, you can add phrases that appear at different times in the video. To use it, click on the text and then on the button below. As the user adds more text boxes to the video, more duration buttons appear (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 7: Now use the end of the bottom bar to determine the duration of the selected text. Finally, click on the “Finish” command located in the upper right corner of the screen. Use the ends of the bar to determine the length of the text (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 8: Add a caption to Reels and customize posting options. To publish your new creation, click on the “Share” button, highlighted in blue at the bottom of the page. Customize the post and complete the process (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to put text on Instagram Reels.