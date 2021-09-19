Preview JAC E-JS1 | Cheapest tram in Brazil is ideal for urban use

Recently, JAC officially unveiled the E-JS1, the cheapest electric car for sale in Brazil, at an event that started at one of the brand’s dealerships, on Avenida Abraão de Morais , close to Rodovia Imigrantes, in São Paulo, and ended up at Espaço Casale Rústico, located in the Riacho Grande region, in São Bernardo do Campo. The report from Canaltech was present and took the opportunity to direct the compact that will cost R$ 149.660 at dealerships in a single version.

The car, which is the 1st produced jointly by JAC Motors and Volkswagen in China, has interesting attractions, starting with the look, which carries a mixture of JAC’s J2, with the Up!, from the German automaker. Inside, technology and comfort set the tone, as we have already pointed out in another opportunity. The autonomy of 900 kilometers – depending on the driving mode, of course – is another strong point of the novelty.

First impressions