tesla-sets-an-absurd-condition-for-using-the-autopilot

Tesla took a somewhat controversial stance in a recent update to Full Self-Driving (FSD), its semi-autonomous driving feature. Now, Elon Musk’s automaker requires you to have a good track record as a driver to activate the feature in your car, even if you’ve already purchased the Auto-Pilot package, which includes this tool. With this announcement, the company made its customers very angry.

The US will investigate other automakers because of Tesla; understand

Tesla | Use of autopilot makes drivers more distracted, study points out

Elon Musk criticizes Tesla’s autonomous steering system: “It’s not so good”

This change will appear on the next day 1024 of September , in another update of the FSD, which is in version v, still in beta phase. According to Musk, before allowing the download of the driving software, the user will be evaluated by the car’s system for 7 days and then the automaker will request access to telemetry data to measure their behavior through Tesla Insurance.

The most bizarre, as we have already mentioned, is that even customers who have already paid the US$ thousand for activation of this feature will have to wait this system evaluation before downloading. It is not clear, however, whether the company will return the money if the user is not “approved”.