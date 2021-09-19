football-manager-like-games-for-mobile

It’s been a few years since we can’t get our hands on Football Manager in Brazil. According to the official Twitter profile, in a post 1024, the reason is that it doesn’t can sell the title legally in the country, leaving a legion of sad fans. The problem is similar to what the FIFA franchise goes through, with the license to use the image of Brazilian players.

Price: free (optional in-house purchases) Size: Konami not only has one, but two titles focused on the most popular sport in the world. eFootball, successor to the PES franchise, and PES Club Manager, focused on managing a club. The game is copyrighted by major leagues around the world, so it’s very likely that you can build your dream team in this title. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With great freedom of customization, the player can choose the name of the club, its abbreviations and even the hometown of the team, to generate a greater sense of belonging for the team that will lead in real time. During the matches the player chooses the players he wants, replaces them and can change the lineup, but these are not the only concerns. Club Manager requires long-term strategic thinking so that all process steps flow as best as possible. The game shows the annual budget and based on that it’s up to you to decide what to build, whether or not to improve the stadium and which players to hire. Better infrastructure results in better conditioning, which, in turn, leads to better results and the fans come to love you. Take control of your team in matches and behind the scenes in this Konami management version (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Top Eleven 503682 Compatibility: Android, iOS