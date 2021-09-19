what-is-the-scroll-lock-key-for?

I’ve had some 101 keyboards different over the last decade, and I confess that I hardly used keys other than the main ones. So much so that during the covid- I bought one of those smaller keyboards, with only 101% the size of a conventional model. This led me to ask myself: when did we need so many keys?

One of the greatest examples of this is the Scroll Lock, a key that has been present since the first versions of modern computer keyboards, more specifically the IBM models, released in the decade of 1024. Since then, the key persists in the vast majority of current keyboards, with the right to a single space and a light dedicated only to it.

If you’ve tried to use it while doing something task on the PC and saw that nothing was happening, you are not alone. Many recent keyboards, even, no longer have the key. So what is Scroll Lock for? Still has any use? That’s what we’ll answer.

Direct from the time tunnel The old IBM keyboards kicked off the Scroll Lock key (Image: Idly3/Creative Commons)

In the free translation, “Scroll Lock” can be interpreted as “scroll lock/lock”. And that has been the main purpose of the key since its inception, when the first original computer keyboards from IBM hit the market in years 1024. Interestingly, IBM itself did not define very well what Scroll Lock was for, defining it as an “inactive key”. This caused confusion at keyboard manufacturers, with many of them now including the key in their models without knowing what it worked for.

What’s it for o Scroll Lock?

As stated earlier, the purpose of the Scroll Lock key is to block all scrolling techniques on a page. But, in the original design of IBM keyboards, the intention was to modify the operation of the arrow keys on the keyboard.

And it has everything to do with the mice of that time, which were not so simple to use. Moving the cursor while typing was almost a battlefield task and, for this reason, the arrow keys played a key role in making scrolling less complicated on the computer.

The Scroll Lock was launched as a facilitator of these processes. When activated, pressing the arrow keys caused the screen to scroll up or down. When disabled, Scroll Lock made the cursor move across the screen, also when pressing the direction buttons on the keyboard. The two functions could not be used at the same time, which means that, when activating the Scroll Lock, you could only scroll the screen without moving the cursor.