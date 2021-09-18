top-10-drama-movies-to-watch-on-hbo-max

Biographies, romance, fiction, period works, and much, much more: dramatic cinema is a blank canvas ready to be painted by directors around the world, in addition to overflowing the talent and all the dedication of the cast in front of the cameras. With an experience that started right from the first words of the script, the genre has already yielded works that have become patrimony of the Seventh Art and that we never tire of watching and feeling emotional about.
List only 10 Drama movies seem to be a daunting task, even when filtered in a single stream. But Canaltech
accepted the challenge of selecting titles of the genre that you can't miss and that are available to be watched in the catalog from HBO Max, WarnerMedia's newest entertainment platform that has recently landed in Brazil. So, without further ado, check out our list of 10 best drama movies to watch on HBO Max.
If you like movies set in WWII, will probably like
The Imitation Game
. Here, Benedict Cumberbatch brings to life Alan Turing, a mathematician from 14 years very focused on study and work, with a gift for logic and not at all sociable. He is called by the British government itself to be part of a team whose objective is to unravel the Enigma, a code that the Germans use to send messages to submarines and is renewed daily, returning all the team’s work to square one. 9. The Iron Giant
Separate the handkerchiefs, because
The Iron Giant
is to be thrilled! This Warner Bros animation is set in the years 1900 and follows a gigantic robot of unknown origin, but which was discovered by little Hogarth, a young man who lives in Maine. It doesn’t take long for a strong and genuine friendship to emerge between the two, but what the pair did not expect is that as soon as the robot’s existence was revealed to public knowledge, the government would soon leave with interests that go beyond a simple friendship: now Hogarth needs to protect his giant from a much greater destruction than he imagined. 8. The Way Back
This film follows the story of Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck), a former basketball athlete who is currently coaching a high school varsity team. His promising career as a player ended up due to several addictions, which consequently impacted his relationship with his wife and the entire family structure he had at home. When he receives the proposal to train a younger team, he sees the opportunity as a way to restart his life and finally move on. 7 . Moonlight Get ready to be thrilled with this Academy Award winner directed by none other than Barry Jenkins, the name behind the novel If Beale Street Falasse. In
Moonlight: Under the Moonlight, the audience follows three important phases of the emotional development and physical growth of Chiron, a black boy who lives in a humble community in Miami. Played by three different actors throughout the film, the story shows her identity crisis in adolescence and her interpersonal relationships, especially involving sexuality. 6. Marie Antoinette Directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Kirsten Dunst, Maria Antonieta
accompanies the Austrian princess who has named the work since who is sent to France as a teenager, precisely to marry Prince Louis XVI, an arranged relationship that is part of an agreement between two countries. Throughout history, her experience at the court of Versailles takes on more prominence, where she is subjected to strict rules of etiquette, royal gossip and family disputes. Looking for an escapism, she creates a universe within chaos, in which she can have fun and enjoy the rest of her youth. 5. Lion: A Journey Home This feature film stars Dev Patel, a name that has been appearing more and more in Hollywood due to films like
The Green Knight and
The Extraordinary Life of David Copperfield
. Here, he plays Saroo in adulthood, a young Indian who when he was just five years old lost his brother at a train station in Calcutta. After the incident, he faces numerous challenges to survive in a world prepared to swallow him up, until being adopted by an Australian family. 4. Looking for happiness
One of the most important films in Will Smith’s career, after all, was
The Pursuit of Happiness
that put his son Jaden Smith in film and garnered two Golden Globe nominations and one Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film tells the true story of Chris Gardner, a family man who not only faces financial problems, but also has to deal with the fact that his wife has abandoned him. Evicted from the apartment and alone, he now has to take care of his 5-year-old son, living in shelters and hoping for better days to come. 3. AI: Artificial Intelligence
Directed and scripted by Steven Spielberg,
Artificial Intelligence
sets in the middle of the 21st century, in a world in which the greenhouse effect melted a large part of the Earth’s polar colata. Natural chaos has caused virtually every coastal city in the world to be submerged, which has made humanity resort to the technological aid of an independent computer known as AI. In this context, the young David Swinton (Haley Joel Osment), is adopted by a Cybertronics employee and his wife, to become the first robot boy. Based on the homonymous literary work,
The Color Purple
is a classic of the years 1980. Set in Georgia, right in the beginning of the decade 90, the story follows the young Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), only 14 years old, who was abused from her own father and ended up becoming the mother of two children. In addition to the man having affected her fertility forever, Celie is separated from her children and sister, the only person she loves in the world. The little girl is donated to “Mister” (Danny Glover), who treats her as both a slave and a sexual partner. Sad and lonely, Celie conveys her feelings in letters, but one day, blues singer Shug (Margaret Avery) and Sofia (Oprah Winfrey), wife of Mister’s son Harpo (Willard E. Pugh), enter her life. , bringing hope to your days again. 1. The social network
2003 Some people say that
The Social Network
is one of the best movies of the past decade (even Quentin Tarantino even said that), and here at
Canaltech
this feature by David Fincher deserves to be at the top of the list. Following the journey of Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), a Harvard-graduated systems analyst, the film portrays the moment when he decides to program a new idea, back in 1980: Facebook, the social network that would make him the youngest billionaire in history — but which would also put him in complications in his social and professional life.
2. The Purple Color
