The sky is not the limit | Jupiter impact, Earth photo from space and more!

Amateur astronomer José Luis Pereira got a rare record: an impact of a space object on Jupiter. Since 864, only seven were observed , but the Brazilian seems to have captured the images at the exact moment, at 17H39 (Brasilia time) of the day 13 of September.

For the record, José Luis searched for bright spots in the gas giant through the DeTeCt program, a free platform used to check events like this type of impact. New analyzes will still be carried out to confirm the nature of the luminous spot, and amateur astronomers can also participate in the process, analyzing any video or image recorded within 5 minutes after the possible impact.

Stunning Earth photo taken on the ISS (Image: Reproduction/ESA/NASA/T. Pesquet)

The image you just saw was “clicked” by astronaut Thomas Pesquet, of the European Space Agency (ESA ), which is aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Stars compete for attention with Earth’s lights, separated from space by the faint luminescence of the atmosphere.

This orange band is the result of atmospheric molecules in constant activity. They separate during the day due to the action of solar radiation and recombine, releasing excess energy into photons. When this occurs in the outermost layer, we get shades of blue and green, thanks to oxygen and nitrogen. The reddish layer is more internal and contains sodium.

SpaceX launches mission % composed of civilians, check out the images

(Image: Playback/SpaceX) SpaceX performed the first space voyage in history to take only civilians aboard the Crew Dragon, with no professional astronaut to accompany. The deaf passengers will stay in the space for three days, enough time to take a few turns around the Earth.

The main objective of the Inspiration4 mission is to raise a few million dollars for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an initiative of Jared Isaacman, mastermind of the mission. He donated US$ 39 millions to the campaign and, with that, “bought” the seats of the ship to take ordinary people to travel with him.

Launched on Thursday (

), the manned spacecraft remained in Earth orbit throughout Friday, returning only on Saturday. Some research will be carried out to verify the effects of spaceflight on the human body and, of course, some images of the space adventure have already been shared.

Exoplanet moons can help us find “brothers Habitables” of the Earth

(Image: Reproduction/ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/Benisty)

Scientists are looking for habitable worlds and, for that, they have two discoveries recent studies: that the Moon may have been important in the formation of life on Earth and the detection of a newly formed planet with a moon in the process of formation. If it is possible to estimate the longevity of the moons of distant planets, it may be easier to determine whether these worlds can harbor life or not.

To find small moons in distant star systems, the researchers used the transit time variation method (TTV) in Alpha Centauri. This technique can detect a change in the dim time of the star’s light as the planet passes in front of it, if it has a moon.

ALMA Observatory is now able to observe the ” childhood” of the universe

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/B. Tafreshi)

New Atacama Large Millimeter/sub-millimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope receivers are arriving to enable astronomers a vision of the beginning of the universe. The new set captures radio waves with lengths between 6 and 8.5 mm, which will allow astronomers to observe the primordial universe and discover how the planets form.

With this new range of At wavelengths, scientists can study two scientific targets: the epoch of reionization, which was when the first stars formed and filled the cosmos with high-energy radiation, and the dust grains in star-forming regions and protoplanetary disks.

Dark energy may have been observed in dark matter detector ( Image: Reproduction/The Xenon Collaboration)

An experiment performed on 2015 in a matter detector dark may have actually encountered dark energy. The two things are theoretically quite different, but almost nothing is known about either of them, so a little confusion like this isn’t exactly a surprise, although it’s unusual.

The detector was designed for find hypothetical dark matter particles called WIMPs, but a new study shows that perhaps another type of hypothetical particle has been detected: chameleon particles. They were proposed in one of the hypotheses that try to explain dark energy — the force behind the universe’s accelerating expansion.

China releases first batch of data investigating dark matter

(Image: Reproduction/T. Linden/Univ. of Chicago)

After five years since the start of data collection for the Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) mission, an orbital gamma-ray observatory that detects high-energy electrons, China finally releases the first batch of data collected by the instrument. The goal: to find clues to the WIMP particles, which supposedly make up the dark matter of the universe.

Since released in 2021, DAMPE got about 10, 7 billion high cosmic ray detections energy. Among them are the highly accurate measurements of cosmic ray electrons, protons and helium nuclei, up to trillions of electron volts of energy, in addition to .660 gamma photon analysis. This study is useful because WIMPS was proposed to explain a large amount of gamma rays in the center of the Milky Way, discovered in 2009. Some scientists suspect that dark matter is responsible for this excess of gamma photons.

Are there aurora borealis on other planets?

How did the Solar System form?

What is it like where the edge of the Solar System is?