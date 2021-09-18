Matrix 4 │ Architect could return to the franchise and would have even appeared in the trailer

The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections made it clear that part of the theme of the new film will be the cyclical character of that reality, so much so that we have Neo (Keanu Reeves) awakening again and even what everyone believes is a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). But more than that, a new theory points out that Neil Patrick Harris’ character, who appears quickly, is also the reincarnation of someone very important to the universe Matrix

      • According to this new hypothesis, the actor will live none other than an updated version of the Architect, the great entity presented in the franchise in Matrix Reloaded that plays an almost divine role within that reality. And the clues for this are many, according to fans. The first is that Harris is such a big name in the cast to play a role as trivial as the hero’s psychiatrist, so he’s almost certain to play a slightly larger role in the plot, though exactly which role hasn’t been revealed. .

      Neil Patrick Harris is too big a name to just be Neo’s psychiatrist (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

      Also, there is the very essence of what this character is. In the original trilogy, the Architect was presented as a system created by machines to help them better understand the human condition and, thus, he would have helped to shape the different versions of the Matrix from each learning — which established the cyclical character. of this artificial world.

      In this way, while in Reloaded

        this entity was represented as a shape almost divine, he would appear more like a man of science in Resurrections

          . That’s where we would have Harris playing this role, with the Architect taking the form of a psychiatrist who, from therapy sessions, would start collecting information about the human mind to feed the knowledge of machines while keeping Neo under control .

          • This is already clear in the trailer itself, when we see several elements in blue inside the character’s office, alluding to the pill that keeps people under influence of the Matrix. There is also a black cat that many people see as a reference to the feline that appears in the first Matrix to indicate déjà vu — that is, the failure of the simulation.

          In Matrix Reloaded, the figure of the Architect is much more pompous (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

Of course, this is all just speculation, especially when the character of Neil Patrick Harris appeared for just a few seconds in the trailer, but there’s no denying that the theory makes some sense when we look back on everything that Matrix has introduced us to in the past. It would be a pretty fancy explanation, just the way the franchise likes it.

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski and features Keanu Reeves again in the lead role, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci are also in the cast The film arrives in Brazilian cinemas in 20 of December.

Source: CBR

