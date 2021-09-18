matrix-4-│-architect-could-return-to-the-franchise-and-would-have-even-appeared-in-the-trailer

According to this new hypothesis, the actor will live none other than an updated version of the Architect, the great entity presented in the franchise in Matrix Reloaded that plays an almost divine role within that reality. And the clues for this are many, according to fans. The first is that Harris is such a big name in the cast to play a role as trivial as the hero’s psychiatrist, so he’s almost certain to play a slightly larger role in the plot, though exactly which role hasn’t been revealed. .

Neil Patrick Harris is too big a name to just be Neo’s psychiatrist (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)