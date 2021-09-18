matrix-4-│-architect-could-return-to-the-franchise-and-would-have-even-appeared-in-the-trailer

The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections made it clear that part of the theme of the new film will be the cyclical character of that reality, so much so that we have Neo (Keanu Reeves) awakening again and even what everyone believes is a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). But more than that, a new theory points out that Neil Patrick Harris’ character, who appears quickly, is also the reincarnation of someone very important to the universe Matrix
Also, there is the very essence of what this character is. In the original trilogy, the Architect was presented as a system created by machines to help them better understand the human condition and, thus, he would have helped to shape the different versions of the Matrix from each learning — which established the cyclical character. of this artificial world.
- this entity was represented as a shape almost divine, he would appear more like a man of science in Resurrections
- . That’s where we would have Harris playing this role, with the Architect taking the form of a psychiatrist who, from therapy sessions, would start collecting information about the human mind to feed the knowledge of machines while keeping Neo under control .