study-analyzed-the-efficacy-of-pfizer-and-moderna-vaccines-in-the-us;-see-the-result

In the United States, new research has verified the effectiveness — proven effectiveness in the real world — of vaccines against covid-19 used in the country. Coordinated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the results, released this Friday (), point to the greater protective effect of Moderna’s immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus compared to Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen ( Johnson & Johnson).

The survey gathered data from 50 hospitals in 18 US states. In total, health records of more than 1,300 fully vaccinated people were analyzed and compared with records of another 2,300 people who were not immunized. Of the vaccinated people, 671 were vaccinated with the Moderna formula, 671 with that of Pfizer and 671 with that of Johnson & Johnson.