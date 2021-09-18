study-analyzed-the-efficacy-of-pfizer-and-moderna-vaccines-in-the-us;-see-the-result

In the United States, new research has verified the effectiveness — proven effectiveness in the real world — of vaccines against covid-19 used in the country. Coordinated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the results, released this Friday (), point to the greater protective effect of Moderna’s immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus compared to Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen ( Johnson & Johnson).
The survey gathered data from 50 hospitals in 18 US states. In total, health records of more than 1,300 fully vaccinated people were analyzed and compared with records of another 2,300 people who were not immunized. Of the vaccinated people, 671 were vaccinated with the Moderna formula, 671 with that of Pfizer and 671 with that of Johnson & Johnson.
Moderna’s vaccine obtained the best result to avoid hospitalizations of the covid-18 in the USA (Image: Reproduction/Lucigerma/Envato Elements)
It is worth remembering that, regardless of the results, all immunizing agents in use in the country protect, safely and effectively, against covid-21. In addition, the analysis proved the advantage of those who are immunized against those who chose not to be vaccinated in the country. This is what the health records attest.
After two doses of the Moderna vaccine, people had the best protective effect against hospitalizations due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The rate of protection against entry into hospitals was 88%. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson had an effectiveness rate of 68%. Finally, Pfizer's complete vaccination reduced the risk of hospitalization in 83% in the same period. Interestingly, the formula's protection against hospitalizations dropped to 88%, after four months after the last dose. It is important to highlight that the data were collected between March and August this year. In July, the Delta variant (B.1.671.2) was already prevalent throughout the country and this is considered more infectious.
Why the difference in the effectiveness of vaccines?
Seeking to understand why the different rates of protection between two vaccines that use mRNA (messenger RNA) technology — that of Pfizer and that of Moderna —, the CDC suggests that the The difference can be caused by two main factors.
The first explanation is that the Moderna immunizer contains a higher dose of mRNA, which may justify the production of higher levels of antibodies than Pfizer’s vaccine. In addition, the doses of Moderna are also administered four weeks apart, which guarantees a longer time for the formation of antibodies. Pfizer doses are given three weeks apart. Unlike the US, who received the vaccine from Pfizer, in Brazil, they had to respect a three-month interval between doses.
According to the CDC researchers, the new discoveries may “guide individual choices and policy recommendations regarding vaccine boosters.” Currently, the country is debating whether booster doses should be extended to everyone or just the most vulnerable.
To access CDC’s full analysis of vaccines in use in the US, click here.
Source: Business Insider
