gta-5:-the-best-graphics-mods

With the arrival on PC, modders have given new life to the successful game, whether by creating new ones experiences in the story or revamping the look. With that in mind, Canaltech has separated the five best visual mods for GTA 5

5. HD Low End

Dedicated to those with weak computers, this mod promises more beautiful effects, with 30 frames per second (FPS) and more visible graphics and details at lower resolutions. Visuals are applied to all objects in the game, from cars to buildings.

Check out the mod page here.

4. Project RELOAD | GTAV Enhancer

This modification offers more than 1.99 high quality textures for vegetation, hills, roads, walls, terrain and more. The software improves the lighting and shadow functions to create even more realistic graphics and also has a tool to adjust the FPS.

See the mod page here.