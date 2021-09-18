how-to-downgrade-tvos-on-apple-tv

However, if you intend to go back to your previous system for any specific reason, or you have installed a beta version of tvOS and want to go back to stable updates, it is possible to downgrade the Apple TV and proceed with this task — that’s if you’re using an Apple TV HD.

So there’s no way to downgrade the Apple TV 4K? The answer is no. This device does not have a USB-C port, responsible for exchanging data that, among other functions, allows you to install an old system. Despite this, you may still opt out of receiving beta versions of tvOS when they are released by Apple.

Important: you don't need to back up your Apple TV HD. All information is automatically saved to iCloud, including purchases and other activities. After downgrading, you only need to reinstall previously downloaded apps. How to downgrade to Apple TV

Step 1:

Before starting, you will need to download the tvOS system file ( IPSW). You can find it on the IPSW Downloads website and download it. Remember to choose versions that are still signed by Apple, with green lettering. Unsigned update files are unusable.

Download a signed IPWS update file to downgrade Apple TV – Capture of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2: Connect a USB-C cable to your Apple TV HD and your Mac. in the Finder and in the “Summary” tab, click “Restore Apple TV…” with the key ⌥ Option pressed.

Option-click on “Restore Apple TV…” button – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3: select the tvOS update IPSW file. Click “Restore” to proceed with the downgrade on Apple TV HD.

Click on the “Restore” button to downgrade Apple TV – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to stop receiving beta versions on Apple TV

Although it is not possible to downgrade the Apple TV 4K, you can choose to receive only official system updates. Follow the method below to stop receiving beta versions of tvOS. This method also works for Apple TV HD.

Step 1:

on Apple TV , open the Settings app. Then go to the Settings app and go to “System” > “Software Update”.

Enter the software update settings in tvOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Disable the option “Get public beta updates” .