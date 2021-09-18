spidey-is-marvel's-first-series-for-preschoolers.

Marvel’s superheroes will get a new animation to conquer, this time, the little ones. Comes next Wednesday (22) the animation Spidey and His Spectacular Friends, a series aimed at preschool children starring Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. How to create a children’s profile on Disney+

This is the first Marvel series focused on this audience, although some shorts related to the cartoon had already been streaming for some time. This time, the episodes are a little bigger and feature full adventures. In addition to the main trio, the stories feature the participation of such spectacular friends, which include the Hulk, Black Panther and Miss Marvel. Animation aimed at children brings a version more playful of Spider-Man, Black Panther and even the Hulk (Image: Disclosure/Disney)

And the studio's strategy makes a lot of sense in the idea of ​​renewing its audience, as it introduces these characters to children from an early age so that they grow up knowing who Spider-Man is, like this like some basic concepts about that universe, like spider powers and fighting villains.