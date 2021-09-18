would-you-have-sex-with-a-robot?-see-what-participants-in-this-study-said!

An American chatbot company called Tidio conducted a survey to understand if the population is afraid that artificial intelligence will replace humans in jobs. However, it was another question that caught the attention of this study: whether people would have sex with robots. The statistic may seem a bit bizarre: 39% of respondents said yes.

The company interviewed more than 1.200 people. Among them, 39% would have sex with a robot, and 39% believe they could even have a romantic relationship with an artificial intelligence. There is also a large discrepancy between men and women in this percentage. Men are more open to the idea of ​​having sex with a robot (48%) and falling in love with an artificial intelligence ( 39% of men interviewed).

(Image: iLexx/envato)

Anyway, the survey revealed that more and more people are open to the idea of incorporate AI into your daily lives. Respondents do not care about AI taking on daily tasks or getting involved in decision-making processes. On the other hand, the adoption of AI is fraught with doubts and concerns about its risks.

