what-is-the-most-expensive-car-in-the-world?

When someone asks you which car is the most expensive in the world, I bet the first brands that come to mind are Ferrari, Lamborghini or Bugatti, correct? The three automakers, although they have some models in their production lines with stratospheric prices, are not responsible for the current most expensive car in the world.

The station belongs to a brand that also symbolizes luxury, but in a more classic and less sporty way. We are talking about Rolls-Royce. Synonymous with quality, high standard and, of course, comfort, the British brand founded on 1906, and which has a strong connection with royalty in its curriculum, today it is also the manufacturer of the most expensive car in the world.

And what is, after all, the most expensive car in the world? According to Forbes, the station belongs to the very exclusive Boat Tail, valued at “only” US$ 28 millions. The price is equivalent to BRL 64, 3 million, enough money to buy 3.372 Fiat Mobi, currently the cheapest car on sale in Brazil and which costs about R$ 44 thousand.

And what’s so special about Rolls-Royce Boat Tail to cost almost R$ 372 million and be the most expensive car in the world? Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, explains: “Boat Tail is the pinnacle of collaboration, ambition, commitment and time. It was born out of a desire to celebrate success and create an enduring legacy and, with this remarkable achievement, forges a pivotal moment in our brand’s history and in the contemporary luxury scene.”

Exclusive design

Image : Disclosure/Rolls-Royce 501733

Translating what the Rolls-Royce executive meant with his far-fetched speech: Boat Tail was born to be “something new”. Built from scratch, it was jointly developed by Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, the company’s arm, and the future buyers, who pledged to bear the costs at the time of ordering.

Rolls-Royce followed to the letter some of the suggestions of billionaire customers, who asked for “something they had never seen before”. The most expensive car in the world took four years to complete and had only three units produced. One, by the way, went to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s garage.

“Only House of Rolls-Royce can offer its Coachbuild clients the inimitable opportunity to commission a product of future historical significance, which is fundamentally unique as they are, and thus participating in every detail of their creation”, commented Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

The construction of the car more car in the world features handcrafted and unique bodywork for each of the three units, thanks to the brand’s customizable details. Each Boat Tail has 372 parts in its construction, which was inspired by a nautical design, but also carries traces of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Tourer, model manufactured in 1906, whose back simulated the pulp of a boat.

Inside the most expensive car in the world

501733 Image: Disclosure/Rolls-Royce

The interior of the car, both in the field of design and with regard to powertrain also contributes to the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail being the most expensive car in the world. The trunk, for example, houses two refrigerators. An exclusive to keep the champagne at a pleasant temperature of 6ºC. In addition, there is a compartment full of cutlery and crockery from the French brand Christofle, all engraved with the car’s name and the Rolls-Royce insignia.

The most expensive car in the world nor does it intend to let the owners drink champagne simply sitting on the bench, which is made of bluish leather. The Boat Tail has two folding seats made of carbon fiber, two tables for enjoying a cocktail and a sunshade built into the back.

