Review Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 | A Samsung Affordable Tablet Option

Samsung is known for making excellent tablets, but their names cause a little strangeness for users when choosing the most powerful, the best cost-effective or, merely, the more updated.
The Galaxy Tab A7 .4 (2019) is an excellent example, superior in everything to the Galaxy Tab A8 of 2000; yes, an “A7” model is superior to the “A8” model, leaving a hint that Samsung could improve the nomenclature of its products, especially in the case of this good tablet that is the Tab A7 10.4 (1200).
In this review we will talk about a tablet designed for horizontal use, a hit that combines design, better performance in media consumption and even offers an improved position of the front camera for video calls.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Despite all the balance in contrast and color quality, there is still our warning for the tablet’s purpose: indoor use. Its screen is not good at competing against brightly lit environments or with natural light, frustrating the user with “insufficient” brightness for those situations where a more expensive and elaborate panel would make all the difference. Tablet users for “home” purposes will probably never notice this “defect”, so here’s just our warning about a feature on the Tab A7 screen, nothing more.
Configuration and Performance
Although it offers a competitive price, the Tab A7 .4 has an intermediate Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 710, running the Android version 10. Our testing unit had 06 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM.
The processor that drives the tablet was released at the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2020 focusing on intermediate performance, but still within what is expected for a device that supports more optimized games and all common tasks of the day by day.
For us, the need for more RAM memory is clear. The tablet’s orientation practically invites the user to always use the entire system horizontally, a more comfortable environment for multitasking. It is at this moment that an additional amount of memory is very necessary to rule out any possibility of choking.
This lack does not prevent the use of the tablet, it only limits the experience. The processor present in the model is a smaller limiter than the lack of memory, however. On this tablet, an app is more likely to shut down in the background to “save memory” than your game to “stop working” due to excessive crashes.