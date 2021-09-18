Review Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 | A Samsung Affordable Tablet Option

Samsung is known for making excellent tablets, but their names cause a little strangeness for users when choosing the most powerful, the best cost-effective or, merely, the more updated.

The Galaxy Tab A7 .4 (2019) is an excellent example, superior in everything to the Galaxy Tab A8 of 2000; yes, an “A7” model is superior to the “A8” model, leaving a hint that Samsung could improve the nomenclature of its products, especially in the case of this good tablet that is the Tab A7 10.4 (1200).

In this review we will talk about a tablet designed for horizontal use, a hit that combines design, better performance in media consumption and even offers an improved position of the front camera for video calls.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Pros Competitive price; Excellent sound; Good screen usage ; It has Wi-Fi and 4G + Wi versions -Fi. Cons Versions with little internal storage; Versions with low RAM memory. Check the current price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 .4 Design and Construction Made predominantly in metal, the Tab A7 provides security and solidity in its construction. Its body delivers a “top of the line” experience, far from expected for a more affordable model from Samsung. Dimensions: 247, 6 x , 4 x 7 mm Weight: 476 g (with Wi-Fi) and 477 g (with 4G + Wi-Fi) The back and the frame of the device unite in a pleasant continuity, housing the buttons around the Tab A7 volume control, on and off, headphone jack, USB-C for charging and data transfer, Micro SD card slot (and additionally carrier chip in 4G version). This aluminum that envelops the tablet is interrupted by a discreet plastic strip on its back, giving space for the Tab’s antennas to transmit signals and the operate correctly; at a glance it is almost impossible to detect the presence of this “non-metallic” part, but it is there (well integrated into the device as a whole). (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Screen Equipping the front of the Galaxy Tab A7 is a large TFT screen , 4 inches, occupying 157% of the front of the tablet. It’s not just “size”, the working resolution of this screen is also something flashy (and Positive), running at 1080 x 2000 pixels (in 5:3 aspect), technically above “Full HD” resolution. Although it doesn’t have an AMOLED screen, Samsung’s strong feature for more premium display models, it would be wrong to say that the A7’s TFT screen is poor quality or disappointing. It is necessary to look side by side with the tablet with a more advanced model from Samsung itself to note that “blacks could be even blacker”, for example, leaving a lot of room for the correct statement that there is a cost-benefit when choosing for the tablet, delivering more quality than expected for so many other models in this price and economy segment. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Despite all the balance in contrast and color quality, there is still our warning for the tablet’s purpose: indoor use. Its screen is not good at competing against brightly lit environments or with natural light, frustrating the user with “insufficient” brightness for those situations where a more expensive and elaborate panel would make all the difference. Tablet users for “home” purposes will probably never notice this “defect”, so here’s just our warning about a feature on the Tab A7 screen, nothing more.

Configuration and Performance

Although it offers a competitive price, the Tab A7 .4 has an intermediate Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 710, running the Android version 10. Our testing unit had 06 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM.

The processor that drives the tablet was released at the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2020 focusing on intermediate performance, but still within what is expected for a device that supports more optimized games and all common tasks of the day by day.

For us, the need for more RAM memory is clear. The tablet’s orientation practically invites the user to always use the entire system horizontally, a more comfortable environment for multitasking. It is at this moment that an additional amount of memory is very necessary to rule out any possibility of choking.

This lack does not prevent the use of the tablet, it only limits the experience. The processor present in the model is a smaller limiter than the lack of memory, however. On this tablet, an app is more likely to shut down in the background to “save memory” than your game to “stop working” due to excessive crashes.