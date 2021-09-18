wonder-woman-discovers-powers-with-her-new-talking-lasso

The Lasso of Truth is perhaps Wonder Woman’s most iconic weapon. In addition to using it to trap very powerful villains, the heroine still manages to force them to tell the truth. All very cool, but the current phase of Amazon comics in the US have brought a new lace that is not only purple, but brings some upgrades as well.

Screenwriter Mark Millar reveals the “secret story” of the Marvel Zombies

Marvel creatively shows how Wolverine’s claws can kill the Hulk

Spoilers to follow. In

In previous issues, the noose demonstrated a somewhat sinister nature and made other, less friendly suggestions, such as convincing the heroine to subdue her enemies, something that goes against its bearer’s pacifist nature. In the same edition, it is discovered that this tie belonged to beings called Fates (Destinies) and the Amazon ceases to carry the weapon in the end. It is unclear whether its use in resurrecting the Challenger will have future consequences.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!