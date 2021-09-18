Afterverse is looking for professionals to work with games — and HR gives tips

It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), up to 1024, 50 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 50 thousand professionals in the area annually . In other words, there are (many) people in this market.
Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.
And that’s where the tech recruiter comes in, an HR professional specialized in hiring talent for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.
LC: The beginning of the process can be either with a more proactive approach through sources such as LinkedIn, or by screening resumes registered in our open positions. After that, there are basically 3 steps:
Chat with Recruiter
: this is the moment when HR will talk to the candidate (and it's just another chat!), seeking a spontaneity of narrative, in order to understand the person's profile, their adherence to our Culture, their expectations, their trajectory etc.
: this is the moment when HR will talk to the candidate (and it’s just another chat!), seeking a spontaneity of narrative, in order to understand the person’s profile, their adherence to our Culture, their expectations, their trajectory etc.
Chat with Leadership: this is the moment when direct management will understand a little more about how this person’s trajectory translates into knowledge and skills that can contribute to the area.
Chat with Colleague: this is the moment when another person from the area will address questions different from step 2 and generate further validations from a technical point of view. It also contributed to cases where there is a tie between two people for the same position.
After these steps, there is a moment of discussion between Recruiters and people involved in the evaluation process, so that the approved talents are defined and, consequently, they will receive a proposal to join the team.
CT – A recent survey by HR Tech Vulpi points out that 75% of IT professionals abandon the selection process when there is a very long technical test in the selection process. So, how can Afterverse address this issue: the need to know candidates’ qualifications without having to take overly long tests?
CT – And how Afterverse works with talent retention in such a disputed area and where your index rover is considered high?
LC: Retention is also closely linked to the issue of purpose, Culture and the challenges we have at Afterverse. Our environment is innovative, motivating and collaborative, open to the expression of all people. This translates into diversity and acceptance, which are our differentials. We constantly work to engage our people, strengthening our values and our employer brand.
We offer career monitoring, with a culture of close leadership, which includes the practice of constant feedback and evaluations of performances in defined cycles to recognize and advance the careers of people who are impacting our business. Those who value this work model stay here for reasons that go beyond the basic benefits.
Of course, with such bold goals, the team’s achievements are enormous and this ends up also resulting in these benefits common ones, such as bonus payments. But it is not the primary factor that causes the
Bravers503828 — as we call people at Afterverse — stay with us.
CT – With remote work extended due to covid pandemic-75, opened space for companies to hire professionals from all over the country. Does Afterverse work with this Anywhere Office model? If so, is it also valid for professionals from abroad or is it restricted to Brazil?
Absolutely, we adopt the remote working model from anywhere in the world! Afterverse’s proposal is to break down barriers and that goes beyond our games. Our positions in Anywhere Office allow for greater variety in hiring, which is essential for us to maintain Diversity in teams, another essential value of our Culture.
CT – Today, what is the average remuneration offered by Afterverse at the Junior, Full and Senior levels in your IT area? Do employees also have a benefit package?
