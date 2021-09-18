Afterverse is looking for professionals to work with games — and HR gives tips

It’s not exactly a novelty that companies around the world are fighting for the slap of technology professionals. Only in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), up to 1024, 50 thousand jobs will be created in the sector in the country. However, higher education courses in the area train less than 50 thousand professionals in the area annually . In other words, there are (many) people in this market.

Therefore, companies need to be surgical when attracting talent to their staff. And this involves not only offering good salaries and benefits, but also planning for hiring, which involves an alignment between the IT and Human Resources areas. And, in the latter, the sector increasingly requires professionals with specific knowledge so that the selection of candidates is accurate.

And that’s where the tech recruiter comes in, an HR professional specialized in hiring talent for the technology area. This specialist is able to understand not only the so-called soft skills, but also the hard skills (specific IT knowledge), so that the candidate is aligned with the company’s digital transformation projects.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! And to explain how the process of hiring professionals for your IT area works, theCanaltech talks weekly with tech recruiters from the biggest companies in Brazil, as well as startups. In the chat, they will explain how the entire process is carried out, which profiles are most sought after and how these companies attract — and retain — these talents. And in today’s edition, we spoke with Laís Cabral , tech recruiter at Afterverse, Movile’s game studio (controller of apps like PlayKids and iFood, among others) and responsible for the PK XD, one of the most popular mobile games today and with over 50 millions of active users around the world. And in the interview, she talks about how the company selects IT professionals, what are the most sought after specialties, the recruitment process and much more. Laís Cabral, tech recruiter at Afterverse (Image: Ivulgação / Afterverse) Check how the chat went: Canaltech – Currently, how is the pace of and hiring IT professionals by Afterverse? Does the company have plans for growth in the area for the coming months? Laís Cabral: Fast paced! We are a Movile Group company, which means that technology and innovation are in our DNA. So, it is natural that a large part of our team is focused on professionals in this area. In addition, there is also the fact that Afterverse operates in the Gamer market, which had been hot for some years and, after social isolation, accelerated even more! So, yes, we have a strong and active recruiting plan for the coming months, with positions in various areas, with the goal of composing by December the team that will enable Afterverse’s bold mission to produce unforgettable games! CT – And, currently, for which positions is Afterverse most seeking professionals for its technology area? Engineers, Developers, Designer, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence? LC: Practically all of these! We are strengthening the team for the challenges ahead, so we have many open positions for different levels of seniority and focused on technology. We assess profiles more by their computing comprehension skills (object orienting, algorithms and data structure) than merely by knowledge of the specific languages ​​we use. We work with a variety of systems and, as I mentioned before, we believe in constant training and development. To name a few examples of our technology positions currently available, we have: Client team with positions of Game Developer (including exclusive positions for women), Data team with positions of Data Science, Data Engineer and Data Analyst, Art team with positions of Tech Art, 3D Modeling, Concept Artist, in addition to other specific positions for UX and UA. CT – When starting the process of hiring IT professionals, how is the planning done between HR and the technology area from Afterverse? What information is exchanged between the two sectors? LC: This is an important step for the People area to be able to support the company’s current expansion. Therefore, we carry out quarterly alignments with senior leadership, looking at the product roadmap and understanding how many and which professionals we will need in the coming months. After this stage, we also hold meetings with the direct leaders of the positions that need to be opened and, at this moment, we define their scope of work, noting which skills are involved, as well as what are the differentials and challenges of each position. From there, we started to look for these people. CT – What knowledge the HR professional at Afterverse today has to select IT professionals for the company’s cadres? Does she have access to some type of course to be able to select with more property for this area? LC: In addition to having a specialized team of tech recruiters (with market experience and specific courses), our People team has access to various trainings through a platform online with content from Udemy, Harvard ManageMentor, among others. And, as we are part of an ecosystem of technology and innovation, there are many opportunities for exchange (benchmarking) and learning with the group’s companies, as well as more formal training, such as one promoted by Movile aimed at hiring in the technology area and covering both the People team and the direct managers, the so-called hiring managers. In this way, it was possible to accelerate the hiring process at a more scalable level. Another very important point is the motivation itself: our recruiters are curious and passionate about the business. We combine a strategic look at recruiting with passion for what we are building to attract and recruit the best talent. CT – And what Afterverse is looking for today, in general , in an IT professional? The company prefers to invest in one more professional, so to speak, ready? Or do you opt for someone who can be molded indoors? Or is there space for these two profiles? LC: Afterverse prioritizes — and this applies to all areas — professionals who are well aligned with the company’s culture. For example, one of our values ​​is that people are protagonists of their journey, seeking constant self-development. With this, it is clear that we are betting on the potential of people aligned with our way of being and acting. We believe in the development model in which people arrive with a technical base that will improve with the support of the team and mentorships, with the experiences of daily challenges and with the courses we have on our MyAcademy learning platform. CT – In general, how does the selection process for a technology professional at Afterverse? How many steps does the candidate go through before being hired?

LC: The beginning of the process can be either with a more proactive approach through sources such as LinkedIn, or by screening resumes registered in our open positions. After that, there are basically 3 steps: