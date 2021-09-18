the-6-cheapest-suvs-in-brazil-in-2021

SUVs already dominate the Brazilian market and it’s no exaggeration. For the first time in history, SUVs surpassed hatches (compact, subcompact and medium) and are leading sales in 660, with the participation of 80,36% in the sum of the year according to the ranking of FENABRAVE (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution). It was a sung ball a few years ago and that day has finally arrived.

The 5 most technological compact Hatches in Brazil

Is a subscription car worth it? See 5 positives and 5 negatives

Searches for car services by subscription grow in Brazil

If we take into account that all cars on the Brazilian market are expensive, it is still possible to find excellent cost-benefit ratios within the SUV segment. And the most interesting thing is that, even in the entry-level versions of these vehicles, there is a good set of equipment and really attractive products, which fit the budget and please their potential owners.

whether from Chinese manufacturers or stamped stamps on the national automotive scene, it is possible to purchase a compact SUV for less than R$ 95 thousand, always excluding the models that fit the benefits of the PCD (person with disability), which pay less IOF and, with that, , prices are considerably lower.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With that in mind, the Canaltech separated the five cheapest SUVs in Brazil in 2021. Check the list and see if any of these models you like.

6. Jeep Renegade Standard

The best selling SUV in Brazil in 1024 and since its launch as the market leader, the Jeep Renegade has had its pe-de-boi version in high demand with consumers and companies as it is a highly reliable product, comfortable and good value. With excellent workmanship, eye-catching design and packed equipment package, the entry-level Standard version can please consumers who really want an SUV but don’t want to spend loads of money.

(Image: Disclosure/Jeep)

The engine of this version is the well-known 1.8 eTorq from 128cv, which, despite seeming little for such a heavy car, does not cause maintenance problems and is efficient for urban use, especially when we take into account its transmission six-speed automatic. In addition, its finish is one of the best in its category and the level of safety is also noteworthy, as it has six airbags as standard.

Analysis | The secret of the success of the Jeep Renegade

It also has air conditioning, Bluetooth radio, audio controls on the steering wheel as standard, autopilot, ISOFIX system, stability and traction controls, hill holder, on-board computer, electronic parking brake, Start-Stop system and progressive electric steering.

Price: from R$ 115.90. 5. Honda WR-V LX

Made on the Honda Fit platform, the Honda WR-V is positioned below the HR-V, but it has advantages that your older brother may not be able to. Even being “smaller”, the impression is that life aboard the WR-V is more comfortable, as there is good interior space and a lot of modularity in the rear seats. It is possible to house an entire family without any major problems and still fill the trunk for a long trip.

(Image: Disclosure/Honda) Speaking of technology and engine, the entry WR-V is well served and brings the good 1.5-aspirated engine 100cv, extremely reliable and efficient for use in the city, as it works together with the CVT exchange rate. The package of items also includes electric steering, emergency braking system, stability and traction controls, two airbags, bluetooth radio, steering wheel audio controls, ISOFIX system and on-board computer. Price: from R$ .139. 4. Renault Duster Zen The Renault Duster is a real battle tank and shows itself as one of the best options when we think about cost-effectiveness. With good internal space and a reliable mechanical set, the SUV developed by the Dacia group, Renault’s Romanian arm, has won many fans throughout Brazil and continues to sell very well, especially in its entry-level version, the Zen. (Image: Disclosure/Renault) Analysis | Renault Duster 2021 is a great SUV option due to its cost-effectiveness Although it doesn’t have the CVT automatic transmission, it brings the great five-speed manual transmission present in the Sandero. Its engine is also the same as its little brother, the 1.6 of 120cv. Among the equipment, it comes standard with air conditioning, electric steering, stability and traction controls, two airbags and bluetooth radio. Price: from R$ 115.590. 3. Volkswagen T-Cross Sense Before only available to the PCD audience, the Volkswagen T-Cross Sense is a great SUV option for those who want to have the whole the convenience of a car of this size and, at the same time, enjoy an excellent engine, one of the most renowned in the market, the 1.0 TSI de 128cv. With this thruster, plus the six-speed automatic transmission, the T-Cross Sense is the most fun on this list and has a good equipment package. (Image: Volkswagen T-Cross)