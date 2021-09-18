tecnofit-gym-management-startup-receives-an-investment-of-r$-13-million

The Paraná startup Tecnofit, focused on the management of gyms, received this week a contribution in the amount of R$ million in Series A round, to reach new consumers and launch new products. The investment was led by the Honey Island Capital fund with participation by Quartz. Until then, the company had obtained another R$ 3 million. Honey Island had previously invested in the startup, in 2019.

The Tecnofit system is focused on small and medium-sized companies, such as neighborhood gyms, martial arts schools and other types of physical activity. With the software you can monitor the registration of students, monitor training and physical assessment data. But it doesn’t neglect money either: it brings billing, accounts payable and receivable, active customers and other data. According to the official website, the plan for 13 students costs R$ 220 monthly, plus deployment fee.

The company has other products: the Tecnofit mobile app (Android | iOS) , for student interaction with the academies networks accredited by the startup; Tecnofit Box (Android | iOS), which allows viewing of daily workouts and on-site check-in; and Tecnofit Personal (Android | iOS), for physical education professionals to manage personalized training.