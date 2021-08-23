drag flicker harmanpreet singh: harmanpreet singh gurjit kaur, pr sreejesh nominated for savita fih annual awards

Highlights

Harmanpreet scored six goals in Tokyo Olympics Men’s hockey team won bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics Women’s hockey team lost to Britain in bronze medal play-off Lausanne

Drag-flickers Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur from the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have been nominated for the FIH’s Player of the Year (Men’s and Women’s) awards.

The Indian players managed to make it to almost all the categories where PR Sreejesh is in the race to become the goalkeeper of the year in the men’s section, while Savita Poonia has got the nomination for the title in the women’s section.

Tokyo Paralympics: 4500 players from 163 countries will try their luck in 540 events of 22 sports, Jhajharia eyes golden hat-trick

Harmanpreet scored 6 goals in Tokyo Olympics

Indian men’s head coach Graham Reid and his women’s team counterpart Shored Marin have been nominated for the FIH Coach of the Year for men and women. Harmanpreet scored six goals in eight matches with her drag-flick at the Tokyo Olympics, helping the Indian men’s team clinch a historic bronze medal. The team ended its 41-year drought with this medal.

Gurjeet was an important member of the Indian women’s team that lost to Britain in the Olympic bronze medal play-off. However, the team was successful in reaching the Olympic semi-finals for the first time. The 25-year-old from Punjab scored a goal against Australia in the quarter-finals to give the team a 1-0 win.

Shaily Singh can break my national record: Anju Bobby George

Apart from Gurjit, the race for the FIH Women’s Player of the Year award is Argentina’s Augustina Albertario and Augustina Gorzelene, along with Netherlands’ Eva de Goede, Frederic Matala and Maria Verchoor.

In the men’s section, besides Harmanpreet, Olympic gold medalists Arthur van Doren and Alexander Hendrix of Belgium and silver medalists Jake Wetten, Aran Zalevsky and Tim Brand of Australia are to be named.

Sreejesh will get tough competition from this player

Sreejesh will face Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch and Australia’s Andrew Charter for the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award. Among the women, Maddy Hinch of Britain and Belen Susi of Argentina are in the race for this title along with Savita.

India’s Sharmila Devi has been nominated for the FIH Emerging Female Player of the Year award for women along with Fiona Crackles (Great Britain) and Valentina Raposo (Argentina), while Vivek Prasad has been nominated for Mustafa Qasim (South Africa) and Sr. With Findlay (New Zealand) nominated in the men’s category.

Former coach of Indian women’s hockey team also in race

Shane McLeod (Belgium) and Colin Bach (Australia) were nominated for Men’s Coach of the Year with Reid, while Shored Marin was named with Alison Annan (Netherlands) and Mark Hager (Great Britain) in charge of their respective women’s teams. Nominated for the role of

Can vote till 15 September

Players, coaches, media and fans can vote for nominees in the respective women’s and men’s players, goalkeepers, rising players and players of the year categories from Monday (August 23) to September 15, a release from the FIH said. .

election will be like this

In this voting, the share of votes of national associations will be 50 percent while that of media votes and fans/players will have a share of 25-25 percent. Winners will be announced next month or early October.

Last year these awards were not given due to Korana.

These awards were not given in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations for these awards have been made on the basis of performance of Tokyo Olympics since January 2020.