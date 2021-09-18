anonymous-exposes-data-hosted-on-platform-that-supports-extremists-in-the-us

The hacktivist group Anonymous published this Friday (13) a package with belonging data to Epik, a digital hosting company that is recognized for supporting conspiracy and extremist websites and services, particularly on issues related to US politics. The volume contains sensitive information from the company’s customers as well as internal communications including messages from the company’s CEO, Rob Monster.
- 13 actions that you usually do and are dangerous for your digital security
- New malware have targeting government servers and e-commerce transactions
- 2.9 billion emails contained threats in the first half, study points out
In total there are 17 GB of information from what Anonymous claims be all users of Epik’s services. The volume includes usernames, passwords and e-mail addresses, as well as contact records with technical support and server operations, in what the group claims is an important breach of the supposed anonymity promised by the company to its customers, allowing you to track down who is behind what the hacktivists called “the fascist side of the internet.”
The hosting service founded on 180 won the news pages in recent years for allowing the operation of platforms considered extremist, being banned from other platforms of the type. This is the case, for example, of the social network Parler, which gained notoriety among supporters of former US president Donald Trump, as well as other websites supporting the politician. Anonymous forums such as 8Chan, video platforms such as BitChute and the conspiracyist vehicle InfoWars are also on the list of current and past customers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to the Anonymous publication, the volume of data corresponds to a decade of company operations, but does not include bank or payment information. On the other hand, credentials to access Epik’s internal systems would be present, with the group claiming that most logins and passwords were saved on servers in plain text, in a serious security vulnerability. Repositories of applications under development, encryption keys and VPN profiles are also part of the set, which was even reproduced by other hacktivists. SCOOP: the group of “hackers on steroids” gained access to a large dataset belonging to Epik, the web host of the Texas GOP website, Texas Right to Life website, and anti -abortion snitch website. pic.twitter.com/2meRX9CAPm — steven ”nothingburger” monacelli (@stevanzetti) September 13, 2021
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to the Anonymous publication, the volume of data corresponds to a decade of company operations, but does not include bank or payment information. On the other hand, credentials to access Epik’s internal systems would be present, with the group claiming that most logins and passwords were saved on servers in plain text, in a serious security vulnerability. Repositories of applications under development, encryption keys and VPN profiles are also part of the set, which was even reproduced by other hacktivists.
SCOOP: the group of “hackers on steroids” gained access to a large dataset belonging to Epik, the web host of the Texas GOP website, Texas Right to Life website, and anti -abortion snitch website. pic.twitter.com/2meRX9CAPm
— steven ”nothingburger” monacelli (@stevanzetti) September 13, 2021
The leak is part of what the group calls Operation Jane, initiated after the signing of an anti-abortion law in the US state of Texas as a way to put pressure on lawmakers and supporters. Other actions include hacks to the Texan Republican Party website and donation campaigns to organizations that promote reproductive health services. systems and said it takes the security and privacy of its customers seriously, investigating the alleged intrusion. Hours later, as a way to prove access to the systems, Anonymous itself defaced a page from the hosting company’s support platform, making fun of the denial and indicating the existence of new commitments to the company’s platform.
Source: Wired
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 2021
2021