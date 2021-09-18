anonymous-exposes-data-hosted-on-platform-that-supports-extremists-in-the-us

The hacktivist group Anonymous published this Friday (13) a package with belonging data to Epik, a digital hosting company that is recognized for supporting conspiracy and extremist websites and services, particularly on issues related to US politics. The volume contains sensitive information from the company’s customers as well as internal communications including messages from the company’s CEO, Rob Monster.

In total there are 17 GB of information from what Anonymous claims be all users of Epik’s services. The volume includes usernames, passwords and e-mail addresses, as well as contact records with technical support and server operations, in what the group claims is an important breach of the supposed anonymity promised by the company to its customers, allowing you to track down who is behind what the hacktivists called “the fascist side of the internet.”

The hosting service founded on 180 won the news pages in recent years for allowing the operation of platforms considered extremist, being banned from other platforms of the type. This is the case, for example, of the social network Parler, which gained notoriety among supporters of former US president Donald Trump, as well as other websites supporting the politician. Anonymous forums such as 8Chan, video platforms such as BitChute and the conspiracyist vehicle InfoWars are also on the list of current and past customers.