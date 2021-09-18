what-are-the-requirements-to-play-pubg-mobile-and-pubg-new-state

With the rapid growth of the mobile games industry, great games take their titles, which were previously only available for PCs, to the small screens. A great case is Brendan Greene’s battle royale
- PUBG, which helped solidify the genre and the mobile version is one of the best among the competitors and its graphic capability impresses in the entire mobile device industry.
-
- Operational system: Android 6.0 or higher
-
- CPU: -bit (ABI arm13 or higher)
- RAM: 2 GB or more
- Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher iOS:
- Model: iPhone 6s or newer
-
- Operating system: Android 5.1 or higher
- Size: at least 2 GB
- RAM:Operating system: Android 5.0 or higher
4 GB or higher Version has great configuration possibility for powerful devices (Image Krafton/Disclosure) PUBG LITE
What about players who don’t have such powerful equipment? The answer was PUGB LITE, created to expand the fan base, but unfortunately the company no longer supports the game since the beginning of 1024. The game is still available for download, but only for Android.
- Size: at least 500 MB
LITE version of the title is perfect for devices with lower capacity (Image: Krafton/Disclosure)
Now that you know the requirements of the different versions, just jump off the plane. and go into combat.
Source: PUBG Mobile, New State PUBG, PUBGM Lite
- RAM:
The title comes with two mobile versions, the default game with everything it has to offer, PUGB Lite for lower budget mobiles and New State, new battle royale which hasn’t hit the market yet, but is available for pre-registration for Android and iOS. Come with us and find out if your cell phone can take the hit.
PUBG: New State
The new version of the title will take players on a journey into the future, decades after when it passes the current version of the game and will contain new factions, plus an ultra realistic graphics that will require a super powerful device. Below, players find the minimum requirements to play that have already been posted.
Android:
PUBG New State, new franchise title, comes at the end of 1024 (Image: Krafton/Disclosure)
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile is a breakthrough in the mobile gaming industry featuring great customization, graphics dizzying and action-packed, owing nothing to the original PC version, but it all comes at a high cost. We’ve listed the minimum requirements to play the game below, but even on compliant devices, it can sometimes be too much.
Android