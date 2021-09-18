us-tries-to-curb-ransomware-with-cryptocurrency-ransom-sanctions

The entity will publish guidance on the risks associated with facilitating payments for ransomware, such as fines and other penalties. By the end of the year, new rules against money laundering and terrorist financing are expected to limit the use of cryptocurrencies as payments for these attacks and other illicit activities.

Actions are the most attempt expression of Joe Biden’s administration of intercepting criminals’ digital finance ecosystem. According to cybersecurity experts, he is one of the elements that made ransomware attacks thrive in recent years. sanctions. For effective action, however, the agency needs to target the digital wallets that receive the transactions, the platforms that convert the currencies, and the individuals that make the transactions. The promise is that this will not affect the entire cryptoactive industry, and finding a way to not harm legal business is the biggest challenge of this initiative.

Source: The Wall Street Journal