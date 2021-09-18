how-to-immediately-erase-your-apple-watch-screen

To erase your Apple Watch screen, there are a few ways, such as moving your arm back to back after using it, activating Cinema Mode via the Control Center of the watchOS, or wait for your device’s screen saver time.

How to take a screenshot of the Apple Watch screen

Customizing the Apple Watch Control Center

How to wake up the Apple Watch on the last activity

However, there is also another alternative, much faster and simpler, for the screen of your Apple smartwatch to go off immediately — a trick that even advanced watch users don’t know about.

How to make the Apple Watch stay on longer

What is the difference between Apple Watch Cinema and Do Not Disturb Mode? How to use Apple Watch Digital Crown

How to make your Apple Watch screen go blank gue immediately Step 1: with the lit Apple Watch screen on your arm, use your other hand to cover it completely, touching the palm of your hand to the screen of your device, covering it completely.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!