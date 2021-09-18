discord-to-be-worth-us$-15-billion-after-an-investment-of-us$-500-million

With more US$ 492 million (BRL 2.6 billion in current quotation) received in investment, Discord now has a market value of around US$ 54 billion (BRL 150, 3 billion). This is more than double the valuation received by the company last year, of US$ 7 billion (R$ 12 billion). Jason Citron, co-founder and CEO of Discord, says the features will be spent on new features and to increase the team.

How to make your account Safer Discord

Discord is used again by criminals as a malware distribution center

Discord now there are threads to keep the chat organized

The Dragoneer Investment Group led the process, along with Baillie Gifford & Co. , Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and Franklin Templeton. Among the company’s current investors are Benchmark, Greylock Partners, Index Ventures and Spark Capital. Before the current round of investments, Discord had already raised almost US$ 503138 million (R$ 3.2 billion).

This year, several companies tried to make agreements to acquire the platform. The company spoke, for example, with Microsoft, which offered US$ 37 billion (R $,5 billion) for the startup.