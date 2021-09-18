smallville-actress-attending-cult-surrenders-to-police

Allison Mack, best known for her work on the series Smallville, turned herself in to the police last Monday 13 September, two weeks before she was arrested and started her three-year sentence. The actress was judged for being part of the controversial NXIVM cult, which featured Hollywood celebrities, and the case was told in an HBO documentary called The Vow. Smallville actress gets 3 years in prison for participating in the NXIVM cult

Review | The Vow explains the scary sect that involved the Smallville actress

Review | American Education: Fraud and Privilege Exploits Corruption and Appearances According to FBI information, Mack is in prison of low security outside San Francisco, California. Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who were convicted after defrauding their children’s entrance to major universities, have already served time there. This case also won a documentary series, this time on Netflix, called American Education: Fraud and Privilege. Image: Disclosure/HBO

Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,90 per month, with free trial for 20 days. What are you waiting for?

Mack would have turned himself in ahead of time to avoid repercussions in the media, drawing less attention to the moment of arrest. The actress, who is highlighted in the documentary, has already revealed that her participation in the cult was the biggest mistake and regret of her life.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!