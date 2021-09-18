smallville-actress-attending-cult-surrenders-to-police

Allison Mack, best known for her work on the series Smallville, turned herself in to the police last Monday 13 September, two weeks before she was arrested and started her three-year sentence. The actress was judged for being part of the controversial NXIVM cult, which featured Hollywood celebrities, and the case was told in an HBO documentary called The Vow.
Mack would have turned himself in ahead of time to avoid repercussions in the media, drawing less attention to the moment of arrest. The actress, who is highlighted in the documentary, has already revealed that her participation in the cult was the biggest mistake and regret of her life.
Keith Raniere, leader of the cult, was sentenced to 41 years in prison for sex trafficking, conspiracy, forced labor and electronic fraud. Allison and her lawyers tried to reduce the actress’ sentence by contributing to the investigations, since she was the person closest to Keith, but that was not possible. In addition to the three years in prison, she must pay a fine of US$ 20 thousand and serve a thousand hours of community services.
