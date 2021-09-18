criminals-use-telegram-as-a-dark-web-option-to-sell-stolen-data

A survey released by the Financial Times revealed that Telegram is becoming one of the main centers of criminal activity on the internet.

According to the survey, carried out by cyberintelligence company Cyberint in partnership with o Financial Times, in recent months the number of criminals accessing the Telegram has doubled, and the number of app groups that are shared on the dark web has gone from 10 one thousand last year to more than one million in the first half of 2021.

Tal Samra, analyst at Cyberint’s digital threats commented that during the survey, professionals saw an increase of more than 100% in criminals’ use of Telegram. A study also showed the presence of chats in which criminals negotiate the sale of data, without similar to dark web forums.