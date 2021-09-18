why-is-saturn-“crooked”?

For a beginning amateur astronomer, observing Saturn through a telescope for the first time is a defining moment. After all, there is nothing in the night sky like the “Gem of the Solar System”, not only because of its peculiar rings, but also because it is a world tilted in relation to the Earth. But why is Saturn so “crooked”?

Planets, in general, have their equators aligned with the Solar System’s disk, which in turn it revolves around the Sun. This is because all objects — planets, moons, asteroids and comets — were born from a gigantic cloud of gas and dust, which orbited our star like a disk in a record player.

Because of these initial configurations of the Solar System in its early days, everything should be well aligned around the Sun, including the equatorial lines of the planets. Jupiter, for example, is only tilted 3rd, but Saturn has a bizarre tilt of 24º — and no one is quite sure why. But there are good hypotheses that can explain.