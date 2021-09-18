7 Prisoners | Netflix releases trailer for new film by Fernando Meirelles

The movie 7 Prisoners
- , by renowned filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, won an official trailer this week on Netflix. The feature, which premieres in November, was screened at the 90th Venice International Film Festival and acclaimed by foreign critics .
- Netflix will be going live on YouTube to celebrate the launch of Inspiration4; watch
- Manifest | Season 4 rescued by Netflix will bring together original cast
- Netflix may enter the soap opera market with classic remake
-
- Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,90 per month, with free trial for 30 days. What are you waiting for?
7 Prisoners was also recognized with two awards: Sorriso Diverso Venezia for Best Foreign Film, and as an Honorable Mention by the Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation. The film addresses the harsh reality of labor relations in the current economy, from a perspective of power, betrayal and solidarity.