7 Prisoners | Netflix releases trailer for new film by Fernando Meirelles

7 Prisoners was also recognized with two awards: Sorriso Diverso Venezia for Best Foreign Film, and as an Honorable Mention by the Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation. The film addresses the harsh reality of labor relations in the current economy, from a perspective of power, betrayal and solidarity.

In addition to Fernando Meirelles, who has already been nominated for an Oscar for City of God, are behind the production Ramin Bahrani, of O Tigre Branco, and director Alexandre Moratto, of Socrates. The cast includes actors Rodrigo Santoro, Christian Malheiros, Bruno Rocha, Vitor Julian, Cecília Homem de Mello, Lucas Oranmian and Dirce Thomaz.

Watch the trailer:

7 Prisoners opens globally in theaters and on Netflix this November.