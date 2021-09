This time, the plot will be focused in the character Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper, who will be the protagonist who has just ended a relationship of many years and is back to single life, leaving in search, again, to find the perfect romantic relationship.

Image: Disclosure/HBO Max

The new season will feature the return of characters from the first, such as Anna Kendrick, Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune. In the new cast are Jessica Williams, Chris Powell, Punkie Johnson, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, Maya Kazan, Leslie Bibb, among others, with narration by Keith David.

Love Life