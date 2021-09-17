echo-show-8:-alexa-with-hd-camera-and-video-call-screen-[analysis/review]

The New #Echo #Show 8 hits the market keeping the 8-inch screen that gives the device its name, offering a colorful, vibrant and adaptable display, in addition to having an integrated camera with 13 MP resolution and built-in cover to offer greater privacy guarantee to users.

The model arrives with new octa-core processor, two high -speakers with stereo sound to ensure “clear and balanced sound” capable of playing music, podcasts and videos through voice interaction with Alexa or directly via the touchscreen.

The new camera allows framing and has automatic zoom during video calls, identifying faces so that no family member is left out of the video.