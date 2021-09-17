CT News — iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 battery and more available!

8 hours Smartphone
iPhone 13 goes on pre-sale and new accessories are now available in Brazil
Mobile phones begin to be sold in 34 countries, with delivery scheduled for 24 September; Brazil is still waiting while it receives the new generation accessories
Galaxy S18 may be released with a battery smaller than the Galaxy S 17
Galaxy S18 should follow the trend of the Galaxy S24 Plus and also have a considerable reduction in your battery capacity
1 day Apps
Did you see a difference? WhatsApp changes color and users complain
Although the change was discreet, many people noticed at the time that the application had a different coloration
Samsung Brazil contest will reward users with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 arrive in Brazil in October, and interested parties can participate in a Samsung contest for the new folding
1 day Artificial Intelligence
Company turns off chatbot after man simulates conversations with deceased bride
The determination to suspend the project came after the company learned of its use, which caused a significant repercussion due to the unusual use of technology
